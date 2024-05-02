Pakistan legend Wasim Akram to train Sri Lankan bowlers ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram will train the Sri Lankan bowlers ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, starting June 1.

Akram arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, May 1, to conduct a two-day program for the players, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Apart from the bowlers' training, the former Pakistan pacer will also train SLC's high-performance coaches and other coaches from important clubs as part of the program.

The training program is set to begin on Thursday, May 2. A statement from SLC read:

“In total, Akram will conduct five sessions, covering the SLC pace academy, HPC, and major club coaches. He will also observe Sri Lanka’s national players’ preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

Sri Lanka have won their last three T20I series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan by 2-1 margins.

Yet, the Lankans have struggled to produce favorable results against the top sides, with their bowling often lacking venom and consistency. Sri Lanka are yet to announce their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, where their first game will be against South Africa in New York on June 3.

Wasim Akram was mentor of the Sri Lankan side ahead of South African tour in 2016

Wasim Akram was previously associated with Sri Lankan cricket as the side's mentor for the 2016 tour of South Africa.

Despite his mentorship, Sri Lanka struggled in South Africa, losing the Test and ODI series by 3-0 and 5-0 margins, respectively. However, the Lankan Lions did spring a surprise by upstaging the hosts in the T20I series 2-1.

Regarded as arguably the greatest pacer in cricket history, Akram finished with 502 ODI and 414 Test wickets in his illustrious career. The now-57-year-old has also worked as a coach in Pakistan's fast-bowling camps.

Akram was the director and bowling coach of Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2016 and 2017. He also performed a similar role with the Multan Sultans before becoming chairman and bowling coach of the Karachi Kings.

Akram was also appointed bowling coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2010 and was part of the setup when they triumphed in 2012 and 2014.

