“Pakistan look even weaker” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared a brutal assessment about Pakistan ahead of their high-voltage Champions Trophy 2025 clash against the Men in Blue on February 23, Sunday in Dubai. Manjrekar believes the defending champions hardly stand a chance against India and appear even weaker on this occasion.

The Men in Green face the risk of exiting the eight-team tournament early after a humiliating 60-run loss to New Zealand in Karachi. Hence, the clash against Team India looms as an almost must-win situation for them and they face an uphill task, given Rohit Sharma and co. have beaten Bangladesh comfortably to open their campaign.

Speaking during the Hindi commentary amid the South Africa vs Afghanistan clash, the 59-year-old believes the fever of the match is still massive despite the contest being expected to be one-sided. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he stated:

"Pakistan is nowhere near to India's league. India have dominated them right throughout in recent times, and this time, Pakistan look even weaker, but that hasn't done anything to take the shine off the battle. Quality-wise, the England vs Australia match will be slightly better but if you ask any Indian and Pakistani fan they would definitely say Sunday's match. The fever is there."

Having conceded 320 against the Kiwis, the home side's batting performance in the first ten overs came most under scrutiny as they were 22/2. Their star batter Babar Azam laboured to 64 off 90 deliveries, proving to be the most decisive factor in their heavy defeat.

"Pakistan only have one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Manjrekar observed that the defending champions' lack of spinning options can lead to their failure in exploiting the slow-bowling conditions in Dubai, adding:

"You need spinners to succeed in these conditions and Pakistan only have one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed. They will bowl Salman Agha or Khushdil Shah but that won't be enough to trouble the Indian batters. Pace won't be able to have much of an impact."

The Men in Green, nevertheless, hold a 3-2 lead over their arch-rivals in Champions Trophy history. The two sides were also the finalists in the previous Champions Trophy edition. However, Mohammad Rizwan and Co. could virtually be knocked out of the eight-team tournament if they lose to India on Sunday.

