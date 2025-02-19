Pakistan make amends days after Indian flag controversy at 2025 Champions Trophy [In Picture]

As the 2025 Champions Trophy is all set to begin today (February 19), the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have made amends following a recent controversy about the absence of the Indian flag at the National Stadium in Karachi. A video had gone viral on social media in which India's flag was missing at the National Stadium a few days ago.

While the flags of all other teams were there, it was speculated that the India flag was left out as the Men In Blue had refused to travel to Pakistan and would play their matches in Dubai.

However, the host nation has now made amends days after the controversy. The latest visuals from the National Stadium in Karachi show the Indian flag placed alongside the flags of other participating teams. Flags of all eight nations taking part in the Champions Trophy 2025 are now present at the venue.

The PCB also gave a clarification on the controversy, saying that only flags of teams that are playing the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan were raised at the stadiums.

"As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues," a PCB source was quoted as saying by IANS (via NDTV Sports).

PCB issues clarification on Bangladesh flag not present along with Indian flag at 2025 Champions Trophy venues

Apart from India, even the Bangladesh flag was missing in Karachi and Lahore. A clarification was issued on the same as well. The PCB said since Bangladesh had not arrived in Pakistan and will play their first match against India in Dubai on February 20, their flag was not put up.

The flags of the teams that have arrived in Pakistan have been hoisted and are present at the venue.

"The Indian team is going to play its matches in Dubai. Secondly, the Bangladesh team has not yet arrived in Pakistan and will be playing its first match against India in Dubai. Therefore, their flags have not been hoisted and the other nations, who have arrived here and will be playing in Pakistan... their flags are there at the stadium," the source added in the same interview.

India and Bangladesh will face each other in their 2025 Champions Trophy opening clash in Dubai on Thursday, February 20.

