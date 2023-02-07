"Pakistan might have to bow down to ICC"- Danish Kaneria feels Pakistan can't afford to miss 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels it is practically impossible for Pakistan to boycott the World Cup in India later this year, even if the Men in Blue do not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

There have been reports that current PCB chief Najam Sethi has claimed that their team won't travel to India for the World Cup if India don't come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, Kaneria claimed that even former PCB chief Ramiz Raja had made these statements to no avail.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explained why Pakistan simply cannot afford to bear the losses by boycotting an ICC event in India. He said:

"Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja has also made some bold statements, but the question is whether they really have it in them to take a strong stance and say that they won't travel to the World Cup. The amount of money invested and marketing that happens in any tournament in India, Pakistan just can't afford to miss out. I feel they might have to bow down to the ICC and say that they are available for the World Cup."

He added:

"Pakistan will face heavy losses if they choose to boycott the World Cup. It's an ICC tournament and so they won't get their share of revenue. The PSL, which is such a huge brand of Pakistan cricket, will also get damaged."

Danish Kaneria feels entire Asia Cup will happen in UAE

There have also been reports that if India don't travel to Pakistan, they will probably play their games in the UAE. But Danish Kaneria feels this isn't feasible for other teams who will need to travel a lot to play against both the Asian powerhouses.

On this, he stated:

"Other countries are going to confirm their travel to Pakistan in the next meeting in March. But even they will think that if India are playing their games in UAE then why not keep the entire tournament in UAE? I feel Pakistan will have the hosting rights but the tournament will be played in the UAE."

It will be interesting to see the official decision of the ACC and the stance of India and Pakistan cricket boards after the final meeting happens in March.

