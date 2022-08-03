Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODI series and ACC T20 Asia Cup; Hasan Ali left out

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have named the squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Netherlands and the Asia Cup that follows. The series against the Netherlands is part of the ICC ODI Super League, starting on August 16.

The ACC T20 Asia will be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11. The most notable omission from the two squads is of Hasan Ali, owing to his poor form across formats in the last few months.

Instead, the selectors have selected Naseem Shah, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England for ODIs last year, has retained his place.

Ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been named in both squads. His rehabilitation program will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will decide his return date to international cricket.

Hasan Ali. (Image Credits: Getty)

Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim addressed the squad selections by saying (as quoted by pcb.co.pk):

"Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

"Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing."

There are five changes to the Asia Cup squad from the team that will face the Netherlands. Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood. for the T20 tournament

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against India on August 28 in Dubai. The Men in Green have won the tournament twice, with their most recent victory coming in 2012. Four years ago, the team led by Sarfaraz Ahmed were eliminated in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan ODI squad to face the Netherlands:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup:

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

