Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar vs Lahore, Match 30

The last three league stage games of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 were played on Tuesday, January 30.

Rawalpindi defeated Quetta by nine wickets in the 28th match after chasing down the target of 85 runs. Karachi overcame Multan’s challenge in the 29th match and won the match by 20 runs. In the 30th match, Lahore defeated Peshawar by 10 wickets after chasing down the target of 51 runs.

Lahore and Karachi finished in the first two places and will feature in the final on Wednesday, January 31. Lahore won all their 10 matches and had a Net Run Rate of +3.161. Karachi won six out of 10 matches and finished with a Net Run Rate of +1.413.

Rawalpindi also won six out of 10 matches but missed to qualify for the finals. They finished in third place with a Net Run Rate of +1.138. Multan won five out of 10 matches and were in fourth position with a Net Run Rate of -0.764.

Quetta won three out of 10 games and finished in the second-last place with a Net Run Rate of -10.370. Peshawar failed to win a single game and were in the last position with a Net Run Rate of -4.126.

Nashra Sandhu's magical fifer restricts Peshawar to 50 against Lahore

In the 28th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024, Rawalpindi won the toss and opted to bowl against Quetta. Quetta struggled with the bat, posting a total of 84 runs for the loss of eight wickets, with only three batters reaching double digits. Aima Saleem shone with the ball for Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi chased down the target of 85 runs in just 5.3 overs, securing a convincing nine-wicket victory. Aliya Riaz played a match-winning knock of 58 runs off 27 deliveries and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Moving to the 29th match, Karachi won the toss against Multan and elected to bowl. Multan posted a total of 114 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, with Gull Feroza being the top scorer with 67 runs off 63 deliveries.

Rain affected the second innings, reducing it to 15 overs, and Karachi needed to chase a revised target of 120 runs. However, they managed only 100 runs, falling short by 20 runs, resulting in a win for Multan.

In the 30th match, Peshawar elected to bat against Lahore but struggled, being bundled out for just 50 runs in 16.4 overs. Nashra Sandhu delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets for just two runs in 3.4 overs.

In response, Sidra Amin's knock of 41 runs off 32 deliveries helped Lahore secure a commanding 10-wicket victory.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App