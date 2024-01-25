Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar vs Multan, Match 21

A total of three matches were played on Thursday, January 25, in the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024.

Lahore defeated Quetta by nine wickets after chasing down the target of 94 runs. In the 20th match, Rawalpindi chased down the target of 126 runs and won the match by five wickets. The 21st match between Peshawar and Multan was won by Multan by seven wickets.

Lahore have won all their seven matches and are still in first place in the points tally. They have a Net Run Rate of +3.097. Multan have moved to second place from third with five wins in seven matches and have a Net Run Rate of +0.032.

Karachi have slipped to third place from second and have won four out of seven matches. They have a Net Run Rate of +1.509.

Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Peshawar are still in the last three places. Rawalpindi have won three, while Quetta have won two matches out of seven matches. Peshawar are still looking for their first victory of the season.

Gull Feroza's dominant batting display powers Multan past Peshawar

In the match against Lahore Women, Quetta won the toss and chose to bat. They posted a total of 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Lahore's Ghulam Fatima excelled with the ball, taking two wickets for seven runs in four overs.

Sadaf Shamas played a crucial role in the chase, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 100. She guided Quetta to victory with nine wickets remaining and was named the Player of the Match.

In the 20th match between Rawalpindi Women and Karachi Women, Rawalpindi won the toss and opted to bowl. Muneeba Ali's innings of 53 runs off 69 deliveries propelled Karachi to a total of 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Humna Bilal shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 21 runs.

In response, Aliya Riaz's impressive knock of 67 runs off 59 deliveries guided Rawalpindi to reach the target of 126 runs on the last ball of their innings. Aliya received the Player of the Match award.

In the 21st match, Peshawar Women chose to bat against Multan Women. Momia Riasat and Raahima Syed contributed to Peshawar's total of 116 runs for the loss of six wickets, scoring 44 and 34 runs, respectively.

Gull Feroza's outstanding innings of 68 runs off 65 deliveries led Multan to chase down the target of 117 runs in 15.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Feroza was named the Player of the Match.

