Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Rawalpindi vs Peshawar, Match 24

A total of three matches were played in the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Friday, January 26.

Karachi Women defeated Quetta Women by six wickets in the 22nd match. Lahore Women won the 23rd match against Multan Women by a huge margin of 119 runs after posting a total of 200 runs on the board. Rawalpindi Women chased down the target of 100 runs against Peshawar Women with five wickets in hand.

Lahore are still at the top of the points table with eight wins in eight matches and a Net Run Rate of +3.488. Karachi have moved to second place from third and have five wins to their name in eight matches with a Net Run Rate of +1.633.

Multan have slipped to third place from second and have a Net Run Rate of -0.815. They have won five out of eight matches. Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Peshawar are still in the last three places respectively in the points tally.

Rawalpindi have four wins to their name in eight matches and a Net Run Rate of +0.533. Quetta have managed two wins in eight matches and have a Net Run Rate of -0.778. Peshawar are still searching for their first victory and have a Net Run Rate of -4.279.

Ayesha Zafar's century powers Lahore Women to a dominant win against Multan

In the 22nd match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024, Karachi won the toss and opted to field against Quetta. Quetta struggled with the bat and posted a total of 88 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Maham Manzoor shone with the ball, taking three wickets for 13 runs in four overs. Karachi comfortably chased down the target in 13 overs with six wickets in hand, and Maham Manzoor was awarded the Player of the Match.

In the 23rd match, Multan Women chose to bowl against Lahore Women. Ayesha Zafar's outstanding century helped Lahore set a formidable total of 200 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Multan were then bowled out for just 81 runs, suffering a substantial defeat of 119 runs. Ghulam Fatima took three wickets for 17 runs in four overs, and Ayesha Zafar was named the Player of the Match.

The 24th match witnessed Rawalpindi Women winning the toss and opting to field against Peshawar. The latter posted a total of 99 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs.

Rawalpindi successfully chased down the target of 100 runs in 11.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Farzana Farooq, who scored 35 runs off 45 deliveries, was awarded the Player of the Match.

