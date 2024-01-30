Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar vs Lahore (Updated) ft. Gull Feroza and Nashra Sandhu

In the 28th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024, Rawalpindi won the toss and elected to bowl against Quetta. Quetta posted a total of 84 runs for the loss of eight wickets, and only three batters managed to cross the double-digit mark. Aima Saleem was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi reached the target of 85 runs in just 5.3 overs and won the match by nine wickets. Aliya Riaz played a match-winning knock of 58 runs off just 27 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Karachi won the toss against Multan in the 29th match and elected to bowl. Multan scored 114 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Gull Feroza was the highest scorer for Multan and made 67 runs off 63 deliveries.

The second innings was reduced to 15 overs due to rain, and Karachi were required to chase a target of 120 runs to win. They managed 100 runs and lost the match by 20 runs.

Peshawar elected to bat against Lahore and were bundled out for just 50 runs in 16.4 overs. Nashra Sandhu continued her brilliant performance and took five wickets for just two runs in 3.4 overs. Sidra Amin scored 41 runs off 32 deliveries and helped Lahore win the match by 10 wickets.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 10 10 494 5 113 98.8 143.6 1 3 70 9 2 Gull Feroza Multan Women 10 10 479 4 78 79.83 114.05 0 5 60 1 3 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 10 10 370 4 118 61.67 158.8 1 3 48 16 4 Javeria Khan"}">Javeria Khan Karachi Women 10 10 352 2 74 44 110.34 0 2 39 1 5 Tuba Hassan"}">Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 9 9 267 3 70 44.5 143.55 0 2 35 6 6 Dua Majid Quetta Women 10 10 238 0 56 23.8 93.7 0 1 32 0 7 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 10 10 234 0 63 23.4 91.05 0 2 39 0 8 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 9 8 209 3 106 41.8 125.9 1 1 29 4 9 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 10 10 207 3 62 29.57 110.7 0 2 25 5 10 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 10 9 207 0 64 23 116.29 0 2 27 2

Sidra Amin finished the league stage of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 as the leading run scorer and scored 494 runs in 10 outings at an average of 98.80.

Gull Feroza was the second-highest run scorer and made 479 runs in 10 innings at an average of 79.83 and a strike rate of 114.05. Aliya Riaz moved to third place from fourth and had 370 runs to her name in 10 matches at an average of 61.67 and a strike rate of 158.80.

Javeria Khan slipped to fourth place from third and scored 352 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 110.34. Tuba Hassan remained in fifth place and scored 267 runs in nine matches at an average of 44.50 and a strike rate of 143.55.

Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 10 21 173 3-13 8.24 4.44 11.14 0 0 2 Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 10 19 198 5-2 10.42 5.38 11.63 1 1 3 Syeda Aroob Shah"}">Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 10 14 173 3-16 12.36 5.09 14.57 0 0 4 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 10 13 183 3-4 14.08 5.55 15.23 0 0 5 Rameen Shamim"}">Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 10 13 186 2-12 14.31 4.77 18 0 0 6 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 10 10 247 2-13 24.7 6.96 21.3 0 0 7 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 9 9 158 3-24 17.56 4.65 22.67 0 0 8 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 7 9 162 4-15 18 6.7 16.11 1 0 9 Aima Saleem Rawalpindi Women 10 8 107 3-15 13.38 6.69 12 0 0 10 Fatima Sana Karachi Women 9 8 161 2-19 20.13 6.04 20 0 0

Ghulam Fatima finished the league stage of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 as the leading wicket-taker and picked 21 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 8.24. Nashra Sundhu jumped to second place from third and took 19 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 5.38.

Syeda Aroob Shah slipped from second place to third and had 14 wickets to her name in 10 matches at an average of 12.36. Tania Saeed moved from fifth place to fourth and finished with 13 wickets in 10 matches. Rameen Shamim slipped to fifth place from fourth and also took 13 wickets.

