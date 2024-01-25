Cricket
  • Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar vs Multan (Updated) ft. Gull Feroza and Humna Bilal

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 25, 2024 19:48 IST
Pakistan National Women
Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top wicket-takers

Quetta Women faced Lahore Women in the 19th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Thursday, January 25, at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Quetta won the toss and elected to bat.

They had a very slow start and as a result, could muster only 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore and took two wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

Sadaf Shamas scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 100 and helped Quetta chase down the target of 94 runs in 11.5 overs. Quetta won the match by nine wickets and Shamas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rawalpindi Women won the toss against Karachi Women in the 20th match and elected to bowl. Muneeba Ali scored 53 runs off 69 deliveries for Karachi. Her innings helped the team post a total of 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Humna Bilal bowled an exceptional spell of three for 21 runs.

In reply, Aliya Riaz scored 67 runs off 59 deliveries. Rawalpindi reached the target of 126 runs on the last ball of their innings. Aliya won the Player of the Match award.

The 21st match of the season saw Peshawar Women electing to bat against Multan Women. Momia Riasat and Raahima Syed helped Peshawar score 116 runs for the loss of six wickets. They scored 44 and 34 runs, respectively.

Gull Feroza made a mockery out of the target with her knock of 68 runs off 65 deliveries. Her innings helped Multan chase down the target of 117 runs in 15.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Feroza won the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

PosPlayerTeamMatchesInnsRunsNOHSAVGSR100504S6S
1Sidra AminLahore Women77382311395.5148.6412549
2Gull FerozaMultan Women7729847599.33107.5803340
3Javeria Khan"}">Javeria KhanKarachi Women7726927453.8112.0802311
4Tuba Hassan"}">Tuba HassanQuetta Women7720037050150.3801255
5Sadaf ShamasLahore Women77199310649.75128.3911294
6Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women7719126738.2127.33022110
7Natalia ParvaizRawalpindi Women7718426236.8110.8402224
8Dua MajidQuetta Women7718305626.1498.3901240
9Fareeha MehmoodQuetta Women771750632590.2101310
10Muneeba AliKarachi Women7616006426.67124.0302202

Sidra Amin continues to rule this list and has 382 runs to her name in seven matches at a strike rate of 148.64.

Gull Feroza has moved to second place from third and has scored 298 runs in seven outings at an average of 99.33.

Javeria Khan has slipped to third position from second and has made 269 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 112.08.

Tuba Hassan is still the fourth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 200 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 150.38.

Sadaf Shamas has jumped to fifth place from eighth after 199 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 128.39.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

PosPlayerTeamMatchesWktsRunsBBIAvgEcoSR4w5w
1Ghulam FatimaLahore Women7141203-138.574.4411.5700
2Tania SaeedRawalpindi Women7111243-411.275.3912.5500
3Syeda Aroob Shah"}">Syeda Aroob ShahKarachi Women7111293-1611.735.3813.0900
4Rameen Shamim"}">Rameen ShamimKarachi Women7101372-1213.75.0716.200
5Nashra Sundhu"}">Nashra SundhuLahore Women7101563-2015.65.7416.300
6Noor-ul-ImanMultan Women48634-157.884.789.8810
7Waheeda AkhtarRawalpindi Women681083-2413.54.717.2500
8Khairun NisaQuetta Women771043-1414.865.7815.4300
9Aliya RiazRawalpindi Women771812-1325.867.392100
10Ayesha BilalMultan Women661003-1616.675.0819.6700

Ghulam Fatima and Tania Saeed are still in the first two places on this list and have picked up 14 and 11 wickets, respectively. Syeda Aroob Shah has moved to third place from fourth and has taken 11 wickets as well at an average of 11.73.

Rameen Shamim has moved to fourth position from fifth, having picked up 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 13.70.

Nashra Sundhu has slipped from third place to fifth and has 10 wickets to her name in seven games at an average of 15.60. Humna Bilal bowled the best bowling spell on Thursday and is now in 26th place on this list.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
