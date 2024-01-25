Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Peshawar vs Multan (Updated) ft. Gull Feroza and Humna Bilal

Quetta Women faced Lahore Women in the 19th match of the Pakistan National Women's T20 2024 on Thursday, January 25, at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Quetta won the toss and elected to bat.

They had a very slow start and as a result, could muster only 93 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Only one batter managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Ghulam Fatima was the pick of the bowlers for Lahore and took two wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

Sadaf Shamas scored 51 runs at a strike rate of 100 and helped Quetta chase down the target of 94 runs in 11.5 overs. Quetta won the match by nine wickets and Shamas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Rawalpindi Women won the toss against Karachi Women in the 20th match and elected to bowl. Muneeba Ali scored 53 runs off 69 deliveries for Karachi. Her innings helped the team post a total of 125 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Humna Bilal bowled an exceptional spell of three for 21 runs.

In reply, Aliya Riaz scored 67 runs off 59 deliveries. Rawalpindi reached the target of 126 runs on the last ball of their innings. Aliya won the Player of the Match award.

The 21st match of the season saw Peshawar Women electing to bat against Multan Women. Momia Riasat and Raahima Syed helped Peshawar score 116 runs for the loss of six wickets. They scored 44 and 34 runs, respectively.

Gull Feroza made a mockery out of the target with her knock of 68 runs off 65 deliveries. Her innings helped Multan chase down the target of 117 runs in 15.1 overs with three wickets in hand. Feroza won the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player Team Matches Inns Runs NO HS AVG SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Sidra Amin Lahore Women 7 7 382 3 113 95.5 148.64 1 2 54 9 2 Gull Feroza Multan Women 7 7 298 4 75 99.33 107.58 0 3 34 0 3 Javeria Khan"}">Javeria Khan Karachi Women 7 7 269 2 74 53.8 112.08 0 2 31 1 4 Tuba Hassan"}">Tuba Hassan Quetta Women 7 7 200 3 70 50 150.38 0 1 25 5 5 Sadaf Shamas Lahore Women 7 7 199 3 106 49.75 128.39 1 1 29 4 6 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 7 7 191 2 67 38.2 127.33 0 2 21 10 7 Natalia Parvaiz Rawalpindi Women 7 7 184 2 62 36.8 110.84 0 2 22 4 8 Dua Majid Quetta Women 7 7 183 0 56 26.14 98.39 0 1 24 0 9 Fareeha Mehmood Quetta Women 7 7 175 0 63 25 90.21 0 1 31 0 10 Muneeba Ali Karachi Women 7 6 160 0 64 26.67 124.03 0 2 20 2

Sidra Amin continues to rule this list and has 382 runs to her name in seven matches at a strike rate of 148.64.

Gull Feroza has moved to second place from third and has scored 298 runs in seven outings at an average of 99.33.

Javeria Khan has slipped to third position from second and has made 269 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 112.08.

Tuba Hassan is still the fourth-highest run-scorer and has amassed 200 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 150.38.

Sadaf Shamas has jumped to fifth place from eighth after 199 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 128.39.

Pakistan Women's T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player Team Matches Wkts Runs BBI Avg Eco SR 4w 5w 1 Ghulam Fatima Lahore Women 7 14 120 3-13 8.57 4.44 11.57 0 0 2 Tania Saeed Rawalpindi Women 7 11 124 3-4 11.27 5.39 12.55 0 0 3 Syeda Aroob Shah"}">Syeda Aroob Shah Karachi Women 7 11 129 3-16 11.73 5.38 13.09 0 0 4 Rameen Shamim"}">Rameen Shamim Karachi Women 7 10 137 2-12 13.7 5.07 16.2 0 0 5 Nashra Sundhu"}">Nashra Sundhu Lahore Women 7 10 156 3-20 15.6 5.74 16.3 0 0 6 Noor-ul-Iman Multan Women 4 8 63 4-15 7.88 4.78 9.88 1 0 7 Waheeda Akhtar Rawalpindi Women 6 8 108 3-24 13.5 4.7 17.25 0 0 8 Khairun Nisa Quetta Women 7 7 104 3-14 14.86 5.78 15.43 0 0 9 Aliya Riaz Rawalpindi Women 7 7 181 2-13 25.86 7.39 21 0 0 10 Ayesha Bilal Multan Women 6 6 100 3-16 16.67 5.08 19.67 0 0

Ghulam Fatima and Tania Saeed are still in the first two places on this list and have picked up 14 and 11 wickets, respectively. Syeda Aroob Shah has moved to third place from fourth and has taken 11 wickets as well at an average of 11.73.

Rameen Shamim has moved to fourth position from fifth, having picked up 10 wickets in seven games at an average of 13.70.

Nashra Sundhu has slipped from third place to fifth and has 10 wickets to her name in seven games at an average of 15.60. Humna Bilal bowled the best bowling spell on Thursday and is now in 26th place on this list.

