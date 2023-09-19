Pakistan-New Zealand 2023 World Cup warm-up fixture to be played behind closed doors

In a huge development ahead of the 2023 World Cup which is set to commence on October 5 in Ahmedabad, the warm-up fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad will take place behind closed doors.

According to the Indian Express, the reason for the same is the inadequate security for the match. The BCCI has announced that the spectators who have booked tickets for the fixture at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will get a refund for the same.

Earlier, the city police had requested the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to delay the fixture, given their inability to summon enough security due to festivals as Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi will finish on September 28. With the BCCI already altering the schedule once, the board declined to rejig the event again.

Expand Tweet

A BCCI confirmed the following, as quoted by The Indian Express:

"The game will be played without spectators and those who have booked their tickets, their money will be refunded."

The security agencies had also raised objections over hosting the 2023 World Cup games on consecutive games on October 9 and 10 in Hyderabad. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will lock horns on October 9 while New Zealand and the Netherlands will play on October 10.

Nearly 3,000 police officials will be present for one game while another massive group is likely to be stationed at the hotel Pakistan will stay in.

Pakistan yet to announce their 2023 World Cup squad

Pakistan cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the PCB hasn't announced the men's team squad for the showpiece event. With the Men in Green performing poorly in the Asia Cup 2023 contrary to expectations, the squad is likely to undergo several changes.

According to several reports, Shadab Khan could lose the vice-captaincy to Shaheen Shah Afridi due to a poor Asia Cup 2023 campaign.

Expand Tweet

The major worry for them is that Naseem Shah could miss the entire tournament due to the shoulder injury that surfaced during the Super 4 game against India. However, Haris Rauf remains on track to full fitness. Babar Azam and Co. will open their campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.