Pakistan players arrive in Dubai for their upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 match against India [Watch]

The Pakistan squad recently arrived in Dubai ahead of their highly anticipated clash against India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The two arch-rivals will lock horns in a high-octane clash on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pakistan suffered a disappointing loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener on Wednesday. Contrastingly, India began with a comfortable victory against Bangladesh on Thursday. The Men in Green will have to win against India on Sunday to keep their semi-final chances alive.

PCB took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and shared a video to give fans an update about their team's arrival in Dubai for the upcoming match. The Pakistan contingent could be seen checking into their hotel after traveling from Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan and Co. will train in the nets for the next few days to get themselves ready for the all-important game against India.

You can watch the video below:

"Babar Azam is going through a very bad phase"- Aakash Chopra on Pakistan batter after his sedate half-century in Champions Trophy 2025 clash vs New Zealand

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra analyzed Pakistan's batting performance against New Zealand and opined that Babar Azam is going through a bad phase following his sedate knock of 64 (90) in a chase of 321. Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"I understand that Babar Azam is going through a very bad phase and he hasn't scored that many runs, but you need to look at the scoreboard in a run chase. Everyone else was hitting, Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah were trying, but Babar just couldn't get going."

He continued:

"He couldn't show any aggression in batting and those runs weren't useful in the end. It was one of the slowest fifties for his country in Champions Trophy history and it came at a time when you were chasing 320. New Zealand beat you by 60 runs."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

