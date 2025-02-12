Pakistan players celebrate wildly in Temba Bavuma's face after running him out with direct hit for 82 in PAK vs SA match of Tri-series 2025 [Watch]

Things got heated between the players when South African captain Temba Bavuma was dismissed in the final round-robin game of the tri-series against Pakistan in Karachi on February 12. The Pakistan players celebrated wildly in Bavuma's face after he was run out due to a mix up with his partner Matthew Breetzke.

The incident started when Breetzke inadvertently barged into Shaheen Afridi while completing a single off the final ball of the 28th over. That did not go well with the Pakistan players, resulting in Khushdil Shah pushing Breetzke away.

This resulted in a conversation between the two skippers, Bavuma and Mohammad Rizwan. The penultimate ball of the following over saw Bavuma and Breetzke get involved in a mix-up after the former knocked the ball to backward point for a quick single.

Breetzke stopped midway, resulting in Bavuma being stranded when Saud Shakeel effected a direct hit, leading to wild celebrations from the Pakistan players in front of Bavuma's face.

Here is the video of the run-out and the scenes that followed:

The dismissal came at a crucial time for Pakistan after Bavuma and Breetzke added 119 for the second wicket. The skipper fell 18 runs short of a century and Breetzke also missed out on a second consecutive three-figure score by being dismissed for 83.

South Africa in a dominant position despite Bavuma's departure in virtual semi-final against Pakistan

Despite Bavuma and Breetzke's mix-up and the former's run-out, South Africa are in a dominant position in the virtual semi-final against Pakistan. With both teams losing their first game to New Zealand, who earned qualification to the final of the tri-series, the winner of the ongoing contest will advance to the summit clash on February 14.

Missing several of their regulars, South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat deck in Karachi. The openers, Bavuma and Tony de Zorzi added 51 in eight overs before the century stand for the second wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen, returning to the side after missing South Africa's loss to New Zealand, has swiftly moved to his half-century off just 38 deliveries. As things stand, the Proteas are well-placed for a strong finish at 265/4 in 43 overs.

The tri-series marks the final set of games for both teams before the Champions Trophy, starting February 19.

