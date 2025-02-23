Pakistan players pick their favorite moments from 2017 final ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

As India and Pakistan inch closer to their much-anticipated 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai today (February 23), several Pakistan players reminisced with much fondness about the final of the 2017 edition. Playing for all the marbles, Pakistan and India clashed in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

Defying all the pre-match odds, the Men in Green produced a stellar performance with bat and ball to trounce Team India by a massive 180 runs to clinch their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Star batter Babar Azam picked Fakhar Zaman's blistering century, Azhar Ali's half-century, middle-order contributions from himself, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Amir's opening spell as his favorite moments from the contest.

Meanwhile, pacer Naseem Shah picked the winning moment when Hasan Ali dismissed Jasprit Bumrah as his favorite, along with the Fakhar knock and Amir spell. Naseem's pace-bowling partner Shaheen Afridi recalled being in the Pakistan Under-19 side during the 2017 final and watching the game with his family.

Here is a video of the current Pakistan players recalling their favorite moments from the Champions Trophy final against India eight years ago.

Fakhar Zaman was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sparkling 114 off 106 deliveries, which helped Pakistan amass 338 for 4 in 50 overs. Amir then took over with the ball, removing India's top three of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his first spell to swing the game completely in Pakistan's favor.

2017 Champions Trophy final was Pakistan's last win over India in ODIs

As impressive as Pakistan's win over India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final was, things have gone downhill since for the Men in Green in their matchups against their arch-rivals. Pakistan have lost their last five completed ODIs against India.

This includes the two ODI World Cup meetings in 2019 and 2023, both of which India won by crushing margins of 89 runs and seven wickets. Pakistan also lost their last meeting against India across formats in the 2024 T20 World Cup by six runs.

Nevertheless, they still hold a 73-57 edge over India in the 50-over format entering the 2025 Champions Trophy clash. Incidentally, Pakistan also boast an impressive 3-2 record against India in Champions Trophy meetings.

However, they will enter the contest on the back of three losses in their last four ODIs, while India are on a four-game winning streak in the 50-over format.

