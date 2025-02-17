“Pakistan’s group is very tough” - Former captain predicts semifinalists of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes his side are in the tougher half (Group A) of the 2025 Champions Trophy, starting February 19. Pakistan are pitted alongside India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh in Group A, with Australia, Afghanistan, England, and South Africa forming Group B.

Ad

Pakistan are the defending champions, having beaten India in the final of the previous edition (2017) under Sarfaraz's captaincy. While playing in home conditions could work in their favor, the Men in Green struggled in the recently concluded home tri-series, losing to New Zealand twice.

Making his semifinal prediction for the 2025 Champions Trophy, Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan:

"As we know, Pakistan's group is very tough, but for me, I think Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and Australia are the four strongest teams for the semi-finals."

Ad

Trending

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Their much-anticipated clash against India will be played in Dubai on February 23.

Led by Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan will look to break out their slump in recent ICC events, with the side missing the semifinal in the 2023 ODI World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"This current team actually looks stronger on paper" - Sarfaraz Ahmed on Pakistan

Sarfaraz inspired Pakistan to the maiden Champions Trophy title in 2017 [Credit: Getty]

Sarfaraz Ahmed believes the current Pakistan side are even stronger than the one that triumphed in the 2017 Champions Trophy in England. Despite the struggles in the recent home tri-series, Pakistan have been in impressive form in ODIs, winning the three previous bilateral series in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Australia.

Ad

"The team looks very strong, and playing in home conditions gives them a major advantage. They know their own grounds well, and that knowledge will play a crucial role. If you compare this team to the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning squad, this current team actually looks stronger on paper," Sarfaraz said in the same interview.

He added:

Ad

"Babar Azam is a world-class player now. Fakhar Zaman, who was a newcomer back then, has evolved into a much more experienced player. Back in 2017, Babar was still finding his footing, but today, he is Pakistan’s top batsman on the international stage. Fakhar has also developed into a top player."

The 2017 Champions Trophy was Pakistan's last success at an ICC event, with the side predominantly struggling in ODIs since. The 2025 Champions Trophy will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since they co-hosted the 1996 ODI World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback