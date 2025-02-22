Pakistan’s star batter turns his arm over in the nets ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India [Watch]

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam rolled over his arm and delivered a few balls during a nets session ahead of their all-important match against India. The two arch-rivals are set to face off in the fifth match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday (February 23) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan contingent recently traveled to Dubai from Karachi and have been practicing intensely in the nets to get ready for the upcoming match. ICC gave a glimpse of their training sessions to the fans by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle. In it, Babar Azam could be seen bowling in the nets under lights. The post was captioned:

"Look who’s ready to turn his arm over for the big clash in Dubai #Cricket #cricketreels #ChampionsTrophy"

You can watch the video below:

"Where was his intent?"- R Ashwin questions Pakistan batter Babar Azam after his sedate fifty in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

Former Indian spinner R Ashwin recently pointed out the lack of intent in Pakistan batter Babar Azam's knock of 64 (90) in the opening match of the Champions Trophy against New Zealand. He opined that Babar is a talented batter but cannot play at such a sedate pace while chasing a steep target of 321. Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said: (via Indian Express)

"I want to say one thing about Babar Azam is a very talented cricketer. But people should not get angry that I have criticized him. Yesterday also, he played a fantastic cover drive. But, the result of the entire game cannot be made by one cover drive. I understand that if a batsman is out of form or gets out because it’s a sport. I don’t know how to phrase it. But where was his intent? Did he keep it at home? I don’t know what he did."

He added:

"There were two off-spinners bowling and Babar Azam did not try to hit one single ball by coming forward. He came forward on the wrong ball. When Bracewell and Phillips were bowling by keeping one short square leg, he did not play lap sweep against those bowlers. He does not have shots like sweep, reverse sweep and not playing cut well. He was only playing cover drive."

Do you agree with Ashwin's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

