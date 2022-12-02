Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood earns unwanted world record on Test debut against England

Leg-spin bowler Zahid Mahmood had to wait a long time to make his Test debut for Pakistan. He made his first-class debut back in 2009 and received his maiden Test cap on December 1, 2022, in the first Test against England. However, his Test career has started on a disappointing note.

In his first innings itself, Mahmood has earned the unwanted world record for the most runs conceded by a bowler on Test debut. Previously, Sri Lankan spinner Suraj Randiv held this record. He conceded 222 runs in his first innings on debut against India.

Mahmood broke Randiv's record by giving away 235 runs. Fans should note that Randiv bowled 73 overs in that innings and maintained an economy rate of 3.04 runs per over. Meanwhile, Mahmood bowled only 33 overs and conceded runs at an expensive economy rate of 7.12.

Rehan Mazhar @rehanch04



235 - Zahid Mahmood v ENG, 2022

222 - Suraj Randiv v IND, 2010

215 - Jason Krejza v IND, 2008

204 - Omari Banks🏝️ v AUS, 2003

195 - Nilesh Kulkrani v SL, 1997



#Cricket #PAKvENG Most Runs Conceded in an Innings on Test Debut:235 - Zahid Mahmoodv ENG, 2022222 - Suraj Randivv IND, 2010215 - Jason Krejzav IND, 2008204 - Omari Banks🏝️ v AUS, 2003195 - Nilesh Kulkraniv SL, 1997 Most Runs Conceded in an Innings on Test Debut:235 - Zahid Mahmood🇵🇰 v ENG, 2022222 - Suraj Randiv🇱🇰 v IND, 2010215 - Jason Krejza🇦🇺 v IND, 2008204 - Omari Banks🏝️ v AUS, 2003195 - Nilesh Kulkrani 🇮🇳 v SL, 1997#Cricket #PAKvENG

With this dismal performance, Zahid Mahmood has also broken the record for the most runs conceded by a Pakistan spin bowler in one innings on home soil. Saqlain Mushtaq, the current Pakistan head coach, previously held this record, having conceded 204 runs in his career's last Test match against India in 2004.

Raja Sekhar Yadav @cricketwithraju Most runs conceeded by a Pakistan bowler in a single inning on home soil :



Zahid Mahmood - 235 (today)

Saqlain mushtaq - 204 (2004)

Yasir shah - 193 (2014) Most runs conceeded by a Pakistan bowler in a single inning on home soil :Zahid Mahmood - 235 (today)Saqlain mushtaq - 204 (2004)Yasir shah - 193 (2014)

Zahid Mahmood took some important wickets in the 1st innings

Although Mahmood conceded 235 runs in his 33 overs, the team will be happy with his four wickets. The leg-spinner broke the opening partnership between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett by trapping the latter in front of his stumps. Mahmood also dismissed former England captain Joe Root yesterday.

Earlier today, Mahmood scalped the wickets of tailenders Ollie Robinson and James Anderson as England were all out for 657 runs in 101 overs.

Pakistan have gotten off to a cautious start in their first innings. They are 47/0 after 15 overs at the time of writing, with Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique batting in the middle. You can follow the live scorecard here.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes