Pakistan schedule 2024 T20 World Cup: Complete Pakistan match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

Pakistan will face neighbors India, the United States of America, Canada, and Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green are placed in Group A and will begin their campaign on June 6 against the USA in Dallas.

They'll next go head-to-head against India in New York on June 9. The arch-rivals have met 12 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning just three matches. Their last clash, at the 2022 T20 World Cup, was an all-time classic that went to the last ball.

They'll clash with Canada on June 11 followed by Ireland five days later. Both matches will be played in Lauderhill. Like the other Group A teams, Pakistan's matches in the first stage will be hosted by the USA.

Although it'll be their first matches against the US and Canada, they met Ireland in the 2009 World T20 where the Asian giants emerged victorious.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA between June 1 and 29. Twenty teams will participate. The first state will divide them into four groups. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the Super-Eight stage, where their opponents will be pre-decided depending on ICC's seeding criteria.

The Super-Eight stage will commence on June 19. The semi-finals will take place on June 26 and 27 followed by the final on June 29 in Barbados.

Pakistan have a rich history in the T20 World Cup, having reached the inaugural final in 2007 and won the next edition in 2009. They were also the runners-up of the 2022 edition, losing to England by five wickets in the final.

Pakistan's schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup

Match 11: June 6 - USA vs Pakistan, Dallas

Match 20: June 9 - India vs Pakistan, New York

Match 23: June 11 - Pakistan vs Canada, Lauderhill

Match 37: June 16 - Pakistan vs Ireland, Lauderhill

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App