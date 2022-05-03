"I am a fighter and will make a strong comeback" - Hasan Ali responds to criticism of his recent international performances

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali has reacted to recent criticism by delivering strong performances in international cricket. The right-arm fast bowler admitted that he endured a few sleepless nights after dropping a crucial catch in the T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Ali has had a tough few months in international cricket, dating back to the T20 World Cup in the UAE. The 27-year old managed only five wickets in six games in the tournament at 41.40, including figures of 4-0-44-0 against Australia in the semis. He also took only two wickets in as many Tests in the home series against Australia.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Ali said that he has been short of wickets, but he has promised to deliver compelling performances. The seamer said that he has been a credible performer since his debut in 2016 and will try to regain his form. He said:

"There is no other way to silence the critics except performances. I couldn't take wickets in the home series against Australia, but this does not mean that my career is decided based on that. I am a fighter and will make a strong comeback. Overall, I have performed well in all formats."

He continued:

"If I see, I am the second-best bowler in the national team since my debut, if not the first. A player cannot perform in every match or series; in the past, many great cricketers have faced criticism during their careers; hard work and effort are in my hands. I will try to rectify my shortcomings."

The right-arm seamer is currently playing for Lancashire in the County Championship and has been in outstanding form. The 27-year old has taken a couple of fifers, snaring 20 wickets in three games at 15.35.

"Babar Azam knows I am a fighter and this is why he supports me" - Hasan Ali

The right-arm seamer acknowledged that criticism was justified for dropping Matthew Wade's catch in the T20 World Cup semi-final. However, it was unfair to drag his family into that. He also praised Babar Azam and his evolution as captain, saying:

"Babar Azam knows I am a fighter and this is why he supports me. Criticism by the fans of dropping a catch in the T20 World Cup semi-final is justified."

He continued:

"I could not sleep for two nights, as the Pakistan team was playing so well and could not reach the final because of me, but it is not right to target families. I have not seen any cricketer of Babar Azam's class since getting mature. I have seen the process of Babar reaching the top of his game. As a captain, he is getting better day by day."

Pakistan had a dream run in the T20 World Cup till their loss to Australia in that knockout game. Wade and Marcus Stoinis snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as Australia went on to lift the trophy.

