“Pakistan seemed to be clueless” - Salman Butt reflects on England’s 3-0 hammering of Babar Azam and co.

Salman Butt has lamented that Pakistan looked "clueless" in every department during their three-match Test series against England at home. Pakistan hit a new low after being hammered 0-3 by the visitors, the first time they have been blanked in a Test series at home.

Chasing 167 for victory in the third and final Test in Karachi, England resumed Day 4 in complete command at 112/2. Ben Duckett (82*) and skipper Ben Stokes (35*) took the visitors past the winning line with ease.

With their triumph in Karachi, England completed their annihilation of Pakistan in the Test series. They had earlier beaten the hosts by 74 runs in Rawalpindi and 26 runs in Multan. Analyzing Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the Test series, Butt opined on his YouTube channel:

“Pakistan seemed to be clueless - be it about selection or the kind of pitch to be prepared. They had no plans for anything. They did not even seem to have a strategy over what style of cricket to play.”

Pointing out that the visiting side were missing some of their key players and yet managed to pull off a historic win, Butt added:

“England were not even at full strength. (Jos) Buttler, (Jofra) Archer, (Jonny) Bairstow, and (Stuart) Broad were not part of the team. Still, Pakistan were whitewashed in an absolutely crushing manner.”

England handed young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed his debut in Karachi. He made an instant impact and became the youngest debutant to claim a five-wicket haul in men’s Tests.

Young batter Harry Brook was also sensational with the willow. He was the Player of the Series for scoring 468 runs in five innings at an average of 93.60.

“Selectors need to think about what kind of job they are doing” - Salman Butt

Slamming the Pakistan selectors following the 0-3 whitewash, Butt also questioned their role, wondering about the logic behind some of their decisions. He elaborated:

“Selectors need to think about what kind of job they are doing. What kind of team did they choose for the (T20) World Cup? In the Test series, their selection of spinners was baffling. Why did Nauman Ali not play in the earlier Tests? There is a lot to answer. Who is going to be held accountable?"

After scoring 304 in the first innings in Karachi, Pakistan held England to 354, despite Brook’s 111. Half-centuries from skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel then put them in a decent position in the second innings.

However, the hosts collapsed from 164/3 to 216 all out, leaving England with a gettable target of 167 to complete a 3-0 triumph.

