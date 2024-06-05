"Pakistan shivering watching that bowling line up!" - Fans react as Team India bowl out Ireland for just 96 in the 2024 T20 World Cup 

Team India put in a stunning bowling display to skittle Ireland out for just 96 runs in their opening contest of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5. The pacers accounted for eight wickets combined as they made most of the conditions on offer after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first.

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh were impactful with the new ball, with the latter being responsible for sending back both openers in his second over. After struggling to make an impact in the powerplay, Ireland's misery only extended in the middle overs.

Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight while Hardik Pandya struck in each of his first three overs and also chipped in with a maiden. The spinners did not have much to do as the pacers inflicted most of the damage. Ireland were reeling at 50/8 and were close to recording their lowest-ever total at the T20 World Cup. However, a brief resistance by the tail propelled their score close to the three-figure mark in the end.

Fans lauded the bowling display, and could not contain their excitement for the bowling unit to go head-to-head with Pakistan's potent attack. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Good bowling sides will always take advantage of these types of conditions," one tweet read.

"Damn impressed with India’s bowling unit today. Absolute fire," one fan tweeted.

"Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh in today's match be like," one fans posted a meme.

"On this kind of surface, you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas" - Hardik Pandya

All four of India's pacers had a field day, but statistically, Hardik Pandya was the pick of them as he picked up three wickets. He was also one of the two bowlers to complete his quota of four overs.

"I really liked the first wicket, don't hit the stumps often as I usually bowl short of a length. I needed to be fuller than back of a length today. On this kind of surface you need to be disciplined and hit the right areas. It's always fantastic to see the crowd, we Indians are everywhere, we rule the world, good to have their support," Pandya said during the innings break.

The Men in Blue's run chase will soon get underway as the highly anticipated duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to open the batting together.

