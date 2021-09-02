India will be under more pressure compared to Pakistan during T20 World Cup match: Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is looking forward to the clash against India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan have been clubbed in Group Two and will open their campaigns against each other.

The mouth-watering clash will take place in Dubai on October 24. India, also the hosts for the seventh edition of the T20 World Cup, will start as firm favorites mainly due to their depth. However, they will be aware of their recent history in knockout games.

Despite India holding the upper hand over Pakistan in World Cups, Babar Azam feels their arch-rivals will be more under pressure. The 26-year old highlighted that India haven't played T20I cricket for a while now. Azam hopes to start Pakistan's World Cup campaign by beating India as the UAE is equivalent to home conditions for them.

"India will be under more pressure, as compared to Pakistan, during the T20 World Cup match as they have not played T20 cricket as a group for quite a while. India are currently playing Test cricket and after that, they will get busy with franchise cricket. The UAE is like our home ground and we will try to give our 100 percent on the field," Azam said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

I had a positive discussion with Ramiz bhai: Babar Azam

Babar Azam revealed he had positive discussions with Ramiz Raja, hoping to pick his brain. Speaking about the squad for the New Zealand ODIs, remarked that it was a good opportunity for players making a comeback to nail down a spot in the team.

"I had a positive discussion with Ramiz [Raja] bhai. He shared his mindset with us and we would carry that forward. We have picked a balanced squad for New Zealand ODIs. We are facing issues in the middle-order and this series is a good opportunity for players making a comeback to cement their place in the side. There is no pressure of captaincy on me. I try to learn from my mistakes," said Azam.

India and Pakistan have faced off four times in the T20 World Cup and the former has won them all. The two sides notably met in the final of the 2007 edition of the tournament, where India pulled off a thrilling win to lift the trophy.

📢 Pakistan squad for New Zealand ODIs 📢



Congratulations to Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mahmood on their maiden call-ups 👏#PAKvNZ #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/jvqMpCBKMt — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2021

