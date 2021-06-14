Pakistan squad to leave for the UK on June 25

The Pakistan cricket team will depart for England on June 25 on a chartered flight from Lahore for their upcoming series against England and West Indies.

The cricketers will assemble in Lahore on 20 June (Sunday) in Lahore, where they will stay in complete isolation until 25 June. Cricketers will undergo three sets of COVID-19 tests before departing.

The first test will take place on June 16 in their homes while the second set of tests will take place on June 20 in the bio-secure bubble. The players will undergo their final test on June 23 before leaving for the UK.

The remaining members, who are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will join the national men’s squad for England tour from Abu Dhabi. They will travel on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.

Pakistan Cricket Team to undergo 10-day quarantine in Derby

4th KFC T20I: South Africa v Pakistan

The entire squad will travel to Derby from Manchester, where they will undergo a 10-day quarantine. The cricketers will remain in strict isolation for the first three days after which they can train in small groups.

After completing their isolation in Derby, the Pakistan squad will travel to Cardiff, where they will feature in the first ODI against England on 8 July.

🚨 Presenting our T20I squad for the tours of England and West Indies 🚨 #ENGvPAK | #WIvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/EhTW4xpVEY — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 4, 2021

Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England followed by five T20Is and a two-Test match series against West Indies.

Tour itinerary:

25 June – Departure for Manchester

6 July – Arrival in Cardiff

8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London

13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds

20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester

21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados

27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados

31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana

6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana

12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica

25 Aug – Departure

Edited by Diptanil Roy