Pakistan squad to leave for the UK on June 25

The Pakistan cricket team will depart for England on June 25 on a chartered flight from Lahore for their upcoming series against England and West Indies.
The cricketers will assemble in Lahore on 20 June (Sunday) in Lahore, where they will stay in complete isolation until 25 June. Cricketers will undergo three sets of COVID-19 tests before departing.
The first test will take place on June 16 in their homes while the second set of tests will take place on June 20 in the bio-secure bubble. The players will undergo their final test on June 23 before leaving for the UK.
The remaining members, who are currently playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will join the national men’s squad for England tour from Abu Dhabi. They will travel on a chartered flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester.
Pakistan Cricket Team to undergo 10-day quarantine in Derby
The entire squad will travel to Derby from Manchester, where they will undergo a 10-day quarantine. The cricketers will remain in strict isolation for the first three days after which they can train in small groups.
After completing their isolation in Derby, the Pakistan squad will travel to Cardiff, where they will feature in the first ODI against England on 8 July.
Pakistan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England followed by five T20Is and a two-Test match series against West Indies.
Tour itinerary:
25 June – Departure for Manchester
6 July – Arrival in Cardiff
8 July - 1st ODI, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
10 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s, London
13 July – 3rd ODI, Edgbaston, Birmingham
16 July – 1st T20I, Trent Bridge, Nottingham
18 July – 2nd T20I, Headingley, Leeds
20 July – 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester
21 Jul – Arrival in Barbados
27 Jul – 1st T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
28 Jul – 2nd T20I, Kensington Oval, Barbados
31 Jul – 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
1 Aug – 4th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
3 Aug – 5th T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana
6-7 Aug – Two-day practice match, Guyana
12-16 Aug – 1st Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
20-24 Aug – 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Jamaica
25 Aug – Departure