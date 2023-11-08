England managed to register a comprehensive 160-run victory against the Netherlands team in the 40th match of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday (November 8) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

It is only their second win in the tournament. They have managed to move up to the 7th position in the points table following the triumph and kept their Champion's Trophy qualification hopes alive.

After opting to bat first, England notched up a massive total of 339/9 in 50 overs. They were in trouble at 192/6 after 35.1 overs. Ben Stokes (108) and Chris Woakes (51) stitched a match-winning partnership of 129 runs for the 7th wicket and helped their side to a daunting score. Opener Dawid Malan (87) also hit an aggressive half-century in the first half of the innings.

The Netherlands never looked to be in contention to chase down the steep target in the second innings. They bundled out for 179 in 37.2 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 160 runs.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the encounter between the Netherlands and England on Wednesday. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"Absolute desperate for the win"- England captain Jos Buttler after beating Netherlands in 2023 World Cup

After the conclusion of the match on Wednesday, English skipper Jos Buttler reflected on the win, saying:

"Absolute desperate for the win. We got off to a great start. Malan got us to a great start, we had a wobble in the middle and then Ben batted brilliantly and took charge. Delighted to have him in the team at that situation. I thought it was a really good score. Everyone said it was good for batting but I was confident with 340.

He added:

"The toss matters but you have to play good cricket as well maybe the pressure of World Cup cricket. Runs on the board teams have done well. The outfield could be wet as well and you can fancy the run chase as well. Chris Woakes is a class character. High-class swing bowling. Yeah it was a great start from us carrying on the momentum from the batting innings.

On their last of the 2023 World Cup, he said:

"It will be a huge game. We will go there, prepare well and up for a good challenge against Pakistan.

England and Pakistan will square off in the penultimate league match of the 2023 World Cup on November 12 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.