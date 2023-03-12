Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Abbas Afridi lead charts - Updated after Match 28

Peshawar Zalmi became the fourth team to advance to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by nine runs on Saturday (March 11) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

After positing a massive score of 262, the Sultans restricted the Gladiators to 253. Usman Khan hit the fastest hundred off 36 in the PSL, breaking the previous record set by Rilee Rossouw on Friday (March 10).

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the PSL.

The right-hander has scored 483 runs in ten games at an average of 60.37 and a strike rate of 145.04. He also scored a hundred against Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Babar Azam is second in the list, having scored 416 runs in nine games at an average of 52 and strike rate of 146.47 with four fifties and a century to show for his efforts.

Sultans’ Rilee Rossouw has notched up 388 runs in nine games at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 176.36 with a 41-ball hundred to his name.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Abbas Afridi is the new leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

The Multan Sultans fast bowler has picked up 22 wickets in nine games but at an expensive economy rate of 10.02. He also has two four wicket and one five-wicket haul. Afridi also became the fifth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in PSL history.

Ihsanullah, who was at the top of the charts for large swathes, is second in the list. The speedster has picked up 20 wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 7.36 with a five-wicket haul against the Quetta Gladiators to his name.

