Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 12

Islamabad United, on Thursday, February 23, defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in Match No.12 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After being asked to chase down 157, United got home with 31 balls to spare. Hasan Ali became the Player of the Match after he finished with figures of 4-0-35-3.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 62 runs off 31 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Rassie van der Dussen and Asif Ali got scores of 42 and 29* respectively. With this victory, United moved to second in the points table.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer of the championship. The right-handed top-order batter has racked up 329 runs from five matches at an average of 109.66 and a strike-rate of 144.29 with three half-centuries and a century to his name.

Rilee Rossouw is second on the list, having scored 218 runs from four games at an average of 72.66 and a strike-rate of 168.99. The southpaw scored two half-centuries with a top score of 78*.

Zalmi skipper Babar Azam moved up to third, with 171 runs from four games. Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Martin Guptill have scored 166, 164 and 151 runs respectively.

PSL Most Wickets List

Multan Sultans’ fast bowler Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. The fast bowler has 12 wickets to show for his efforts, including a five-wicket haul against Quetta Gladiators that brought him into the limelight.

Ihsanullah’s teammates in the Sultans, Abbas Afridi and Usama Mir, have 10 and nine wickets respectively. It also shows how dominant the Sultans have been in the bowling department. Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Shah Afridi have also been amongst the wickets.

