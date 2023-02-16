Pakistan Super League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Mohammad Rizwan and Ihsanullah lead charts - Updated after Match 4

Islamabad United started their campaign in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 in an emphatic manner. On Thursday (February 16), they defeated Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings by four wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After being put in to bat first, the Kings racked up a healthy score of 173 for the loss of seven wickets on the back of Haider Ali’s 45-ball 59. Tom Curran, Mohammad Wasim Jr., and Rumman Raees picked up two wickets apiece.

Thereafter, Azam Khan and Colin Munro’s 44 and 58 took Islamabad United past the finish line with 10 balls to spare in their innings.

PSL 2023 Most Runs List

Mohammad Rizwan of the Multan Sultans remains the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed batter has scored 103 runs from two games at an average of 103 and a strike-rate of 122.61 with a top score of 75 against Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars in the opening match.

Peshawar Zalmi’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore is second in the list, having scored 92 runs at a strike-rate of 184. He also won the Player of the Match award after the Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by two runs.

Imad Wasim of the Kings is third in the list after scoring 80 runs against the Zalmi, although his valiant efforts couldn’t pay dividends for his team. Rilee Rossouw, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, and Babar Azam have also been impressive.

PSL Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in PSL 2023

Multan Sultans’ Ihsanullah is the leading wicket-taker of the PSL 2023. The right-arm fast bowler has picked up seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul, which he got against Quetta Gladiators. He also bowled the fastest spell in the history of the PSL after Haris Rauf’s record.

Usama Mir of the Sultans is the second-highest wicket-taker after he picked up three wickets from two games at an economy rate of 5.50.

