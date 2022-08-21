"Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down" - Danish Kaneria's jibe after India's swift run-chase against Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria took a dig at the men in green after India aggressively gunned down 162 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI in Harare. Kaneria took a jibe at Pakistan, saying they would have taken 50 overs in a similar situation.

Despite skipper KL Rahul's departure in the second over, the Men in Blue maintained their aggressive approach in pursuit of 162. Despite losing five wickets, cameos by Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson sealed a five-wicket win for India in 25.4 overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after the tourists' series-sealing victory, the 41-year-old noted that while India took only 25.4 overs to chase it down, Pakistan would have used their full quota in a similar situation.

"Many Pakistani fans have said that India lost five wickets while chasing a total of 161 against Zimbabwe. But we must consider that India had a very attacking approach and they finished the game within 25 overs. In a similar situation, Pakistan would have taken 50 overs to chase it down."

The visitors have delivered two excellent bowling performances in the first couple of games. They restricted Zimbabwe to 189 in the first ODI and registered a win by 10 wickets, followed by a five-wicket victory in the second. The two sides will face one another in the third ODI on Monday.

"PCB is to blame for this" - Danish Kaneria on Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury

Shaheen Shah Afridi. (Credits: Getty)

Kaneria also spoke about Pakistan's ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi, who will miss the Asia Cup and the subsequent T20 series against England due to an injury to the right knee ligament. Kaneria blamed the PCB for managing his workload poorly.

"Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Asia Cup and the PCB is to blame for this. I had been saying this for a year that he will break down one day. The same has happened, that too ahead of a big tournament. here was no need for the management to play him in the Sri Lanka series. Playing him in so many games in all three formats was a big mistake."

The left-arm seamer created a massive impact during the 2021 T20 World Cup against India, taking three wickets to fashion Pakistan's victory. The selectors are yet to name his replacement.

