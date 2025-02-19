“Pakistan team is under much more pressure” - R Ashwin’s huge statement ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has claimed that Pakistan are visibly under tremendous pressure in Indo-Pak contests. His comments came ahead of the high-octane ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash, scheduled on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai.

The 38-year-old remarked that the Men in Blue are calm and composed compared to their arch-rivals. The legendary spinner, however, warned that the Men in Green can outperform India on their day. Ashwin's comments are synonymous with the results. In their last 10 ODI meetings, India have beaten Pakistan seven times including one draw.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’ (via Indian Express):

“At present, whenever India and Pakistan play against each other, the Indian team is not under that much pressure as compared to what Pakistan team experiences. The Indian team is much more relaxed when there is a match against Pakistan at present.”

“The Pakistan team is under much more pressure and it is visible as one sees their players. It seems that they are playing under a lot of pressure. It’s a bit sad but I think this Pakistan team has the quality and they can do something. If it’s their day, they can outperform India,” he added.

For the unversed, Ashwin led India to a victory against Pakistan in a last-ball thriller in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The right-hander famously let go of a wide (down the leg side) when India needed two runs off the ultimate delivery.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder also backed the Rohit Sharma-led side to win back-to-back ICC titles but expressed concern about five spinners in the squad. Ashwin said:

“This Indian team is a champion material team. I only have my reservations about five spinners in the squad. This is the team that has got the meat to be champions and there is a chance to win an ICC tournament for the second consecutive time.”

The Men in Blue have made rapid strides in their last 18 months, reaching the 2023 ODI World Cup final and lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup.

R Ashwin picks his four semi-finalists for the 2025 Champions Trophy

R Ashwin further pointed out the relevance of the toss factor in Dubai while picking Rohit Sharma and company as the favorite to reach the final. He picked New Zealand, South Africa, and Afghanistan among the other three nations that might reach the last four.

“It’s an early call. But I feel that if India wins the toss twice in Dubai, then India or New Zealand playing in the final is the highest. This is an early call but I think India will be in the final. My four qualifying teams will be India, New Zealand, New Zealand, and South Africa. Afghanistan has got an outside chance. Champions Trophy has always seen surprises.”

India’s squad for ICC Champions Trophy, 2025: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

