"Pakistan's selection committee and team management are third-class" - Danish Kaneria

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria recently slammed the Pakistani team management for failing to pick an ideal playing XI in the ongoing second Test of their home series against New Zealand.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria suggested that Pakistan are suffering because of the selection committee and the team management's incompetency. The former spinner also stated that skipper Babar Azam should not be chastised because he is not solely accountable for the decisions.

"Incompetent selection committee and team management have put Pakistan in trouble by selecting such a team for the second Test," Kaneria said. "Where is our cricket heading? They are still picking players based on friendships. I won't blame Babar Azam for this."

The 42-year-old argued that Pakistan cricket is in the wrong hands, citing changes to the PCB such as the appointment of a new chairman and the restructuring of the selection panel.

"Pakistan's selection committee and team management are third-class," he added. "A lot of cheap people have come back and occupied top positions in the PCB."

Notably, in December last year, journalist Najam Sethi took over as chairman of the board after former cricketer Ramiz Raja was sacked. The new chief appointed Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector of the country's men's team. The new committee also includes former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Ahmed.

"Surprised to see people like Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq make such mistakes" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's team selection

Danish Kaneria further went on to say that Pakistan erred tactically by going ahead with just one frontline spinner in the crucial second Test against New Zealand.

He reckoned that the likes of Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq should not have made such mistakes, given that they have played a lot of matches on home soil. Kaneria also claimed that Babar Azam and Co. do not have a quality spinner who can win the match on his own.

"PCB chairman Najam Sethi and the Shahid Afridi-led selection committee had a very long meeting with Babar Azam ahead of this Test to discuss the playing XI," Kaneria elaborated. "But what kind of team have they made? Were you playing in England or New Zealand? We picked a totally pathetic playing XI.

"I am surprised to see people like Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq make such mistakes. We have played on these wickets since childhood, and we have always preferred having two spinners. You do not have a world-class spinner who can single-handedly change the match."

The second Test between the two nations got underway at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, January 2. The Kiwis finished 309/6 at stumps on Day 1 after deciding to bat first. Opener Devon Conway was the top performer with the bat, scoring 122 runs in 191 balls.

