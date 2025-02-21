"Pakistan thodi na hai joh unpredictable ho" - Former India opener takes cheeky dig at Bangladesh after BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag dismissed Bangladesh as a threat altogether after Rohit Sharma and co's six-wicket win in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A contest at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side had their moments but succumbed to the Men in Blue in the end.

Bangladesh were reduced to 35-5 in the first innings after opting to bat. However, they showed great spirit to recover to 228. During the run chase, the Men in Blue were in a tricky spot at 144-4 in the 31st over, but the pair of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill guided India to safety.

Sehwag opined that the tough spots in the contest were not worthy of any worry because ultimately Bangladesh would lose.

"I don't think anyone was nervous. It's just Bangladesh. You guys have made me praise them so much, like seriously. Don't know what fear you have put in me, like we are playing against some big team. Afraid of Bangladesh? While playing also I had no fear about them like the fear you guys are trying to put on me," Virender Sehwag said on Cricbuzz

"Bangladesh hai yaar. Yeh koi Australia thodi na hai, Pakistan thodi na hai joh unpredictable ho. (It's just Bangladesh, man. It is not as if they are Australia or Pakistan who are unpredictable.)"

Bangladesh surprisingly headed into the Champions Trophy group stage match with a better recent head-to-head record against India in recent times. They had recorded a 2-1 series win in 2022 and had also beaten their neighbors in the 2023 Asia Cup in a close contest.

"I don't think even one fan must have been even one percent worried about playing Bangladesh" - Virender Sehwag

Bangladesh had the opportunity to put more pressure on India and bring out the lower middle order in the run chase. However, Jaker Ali dropped a routine chance in the deep off Taskin Ahmed's bowling to give KL Rahul a second life in the 37th over.

After that moment, India cruised through to polish off the remaining runs and kickstart their campaign with a win.

"I don't think even one fan must have been even one percent worried about playing Bangladesh. I can't believe there was. I was not afraid, so how would the fans be?" Sehwag claimed

"Five overs were still remaining. Gill was taking his time that is why it took so long t chase it down. If any one of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, or Shreyas Iyer had not got out early, then the match would have been over in 35 overs. They got out, and that is why Gill had to play till the end," he added.

India, having gone past Bangladesh, will next face Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

