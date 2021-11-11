×
Pakistan vs Australia memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Australia snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the second T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal against Pakistan
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Nov 11, 2021 11:54 PM IST
News

Australia became the second team to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final by defeating Pakistan earlier tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Matthew Wade played an incredible knock of 41 runs to power Australia home with five wickets and six balls to spare.

The Aussies continued their dominance against Pakistan in knockout matches and eliminated them from an ICC tournament again. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade were the heroes for Australia. Their unbeaten 81-run stand for the sixth wicket guided Australia home despite being 96/5 at one stage.

Many considered Pakistan the favorites to win the match and progress to the T20 World Cup 2021 final. The Men in Green started well with the bat and scored 176/4 in their 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan recorded a fifty each, while captain Babar Azam aggregated 39 runs off 34 deliveries.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, scalping two wickets in his four overs. Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins were the other two Australian bowlers who managed to pick up a wicket.

Chasing 177 to advance to the T20 World Cup 2021 summit clash, Australia lost their captain Aaron Finch in the first over. David Warner held one end and scored 49 runs but received little support from the other end. Shadab Khan's four-wicket haul reduced Australia to 96/5 in 12.2 overs.

Not many would have expected the Aussies to win the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal from there, but a 31-ball 40* from Marcus Stoinis and a 17-ball 41* from Matthew Wade helped them win by five wickets.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 game between Pakistan and Australia

Here are the top ten memes from the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

(1) Pakistani before the match. (2) Pakistani after the match. #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/Ns10iBP9cq
Bye bye tata khatam 😆#PAKVSAUSHow it starts. How it ends https://t.co/p7BEfR4DDm
Shaheen Afridi : I'm the best bowler of this tournament so far.Le* Matthew Wade : #fixing#PAKVSAUS https://t.co/P7oF5cO6XH
When u know even after 3 sixes, Hassan Ali will be the villain of the match.#PKMKB #PAKVSAUS #maukamauka https://t.co/R8WvW9vbUe
Hassan ali in Australia locker room after the match#PAKVSAUS https://t.co/CMYJZxoGHl
No Caption Needed #PAKVSAUS https://t.co/ve2WWH0OGW
Mathew Hayden to Hasan Ali#PAKVSAUS https://t.co/HT5FMEl5cI
This is a Matthew Wade appreciation tweet #AUSvsPAK #Pakistan #mathewwade https://t.co/63CSAyIiQn

Today's match scenario 😂#PAKVSAUS https://t.co/Ju4CJgmOWC

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
