×
Create
Notifications

Pakistan vs Namibia memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning knock for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match against Namibia
Mohammad Rizwan played a match-winning knock for Pakistan in their T20 World Cup match against Namibia
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 12:06 AM IST
News

Pakistan cemented their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals by winning their fourth consecutive game in the Super 12 stage. The Men in Green recorded a comfortable 45-run victory against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After Pakistan chased in their last three T20 World Cup 2021 games, captain Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss against Namibia. The Pakistani openers started slowly as Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took nine overs to score the first 50 runs.

However, both Pakistani batters changed gears after settling down in the middle. Babar Azam raced to 70 off 49 balls before David Wiese dismissed him. Soon after, Jan Frylinck got the better of Fakhar Zaman. Wicket-keeper Zane Green took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to dismiss Zaman.

Mohammad Rizwan then stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs for the third wicket with veteran Mohammad Hafeez. Rizwan scored 24 runs off the last over bowled by Jonathan Smit and finished on 79 runs off 50 deliveries, while Hafeez played some smart shots during his 16-ball 32*.

Wiese and Frylinck were the only Namibian bowlers to take a wicket in the first innings. Pakistan set a 190-run target for the Eagles.

Namibia got off to a shaky start in the second innings. Hasan Ali rattled Michael van Lingen's stumps in the second over. Stephen Baard had a 47-run second-wicket partnership with Craig Williams. However, the required run rate soared during that partnership.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese tried their best, but Namibia reached only 144 runs in their 20 overs to lose by 45 runs.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Namibia

Fans enjoyed the first-ever T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia. Here are the top memes from this T20 World Cup fixture:

#PAKvsNAMHafeez when Also hafeez whenthere is no we really need pressure him https://t.co/2GMdLu4qDJ
Hafeez coming before Asif for slogging! 😭 https://t.co/9j1kBTj8or
Hafeez be like:#PAKvsNAM https://t.co/QNrsFDiNW3
Finally 4 - 4 🔥 #PAKvsNAM https://t.co/tZCVax8R8e
Pakistani awaam when Shaheen Shah Afridi dropped the catch:#PAKvsNAM https://t.co/ySEe8ufBOc
#PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCupMohammad Rizwan this innings:First 10 overs v Last 10 overs 16 (25) 63 (25) https://t.co/wjPtrYmJna
#PAKvsNAM Pakistani fans: "Finally we will win without any heart attack moment today."Pakistani team: https://t.co/0OsUf2fjW2
fourth win in a row, masha'Allah #PAKvsNAM https://t.co/P0CpGhHj0l
Shaheen Shah Afridi be like: Meri Catch Meri Marzi #PAKvsNAM https://t.co/UBS5xjk1Zo

ALSO READArticle Continues below

#PAKvsNAMRizwan in first 17 overs. Rizwan in last 3 overs https://t.co/PpkhfxODUq

Edited by Sai Krishna
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी