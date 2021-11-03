Pakistan vs Namibia memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Pakistan cemented their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals by winning their fourth consecutive game in the Super 12 stage. The Men in Green recorded a comfortable 45-run victory against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
After Pakistan chased in their last three T20 World Cup 2021 games, captain Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss against Namibia. The Pakistani openers started slowly as Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took nine overs to score the first 50 runs.
However, both Pakistani batters changed gears after settling down in the middle. Babar Azam raced to 70 off 49 balls before David Wiese dismissed him. Soon after, Jan Frylinck got the better of Fakhar Zaman. Wicket-keeper Zane Green took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to dismiss Zaman.
Mohammad Rizwan then stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs for the third wicket with veteran Mohammad Hafeez. Rizwan scored 24 runs off the last over bowled by Jonathan Smit and finished on 79 runs off 50 deliveries, while Hafeez played some smart shots during his 16-ball 32*.
Wiese and Frylinck were the only Namibian bowlers to take a wicket in the first innings. Pakistan set a 190-run target for the Eagles.
Namibia got off to a shaky start in the second innings. Hasan Ali rattled Michael van Lingen's stumps in the second over. Stephen Baard had a 47-run second-wicket partnership with Craig Williams. However, the required run rate soared during that partnership.
Captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese tried their best, but Namibia reached only 144 runs in their 20 overs to lose by 45 runs.
Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Namibia
Fans enjoyed the first-ever T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia. Here are the top memes from this T20 World Cup fixture:
