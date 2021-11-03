Pakistan vs Namibia memes T20 World Cup 2021: Top 10 funny T20 World Cup memes from today's match

Pakistan cemented their spot in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinals by winning their fourth consecutive game in the Super 12 stage. The Men in Green recorded a comfortable 45-run victory against Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After Pakistan chased in their last three T20 World Cup 2021 games, captain Babar Azam decided to bat first after winning the toss against Namibia. The Pakistani openers started slowly as Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took nine overs to score the first 50 runs.

However, both Pakistani batters changed gears after settling down in the middle. Babar Azam raced to 70 off 49 balls before David Wiese dismissed him. Soon after, Jan Frylinck got the better of Fakhar Zaman. Wicket-keeper Zane Green took a brilliant catch behind the stumps to dismiss Zaman.

Mohammad Rizwan then stitched up an unbeaten partnership of 67 runs for the third wicket with veteran Mohammad Hafeez. Rizwan scored 24 runs off the last over bowled by Jonathan Smit and finished on 79 runs off 50 deliveries, while Hafeez played some smart shots during his 16-ball 32*.

Wiese and Frylinck were the only Namibian bowlers to take a wicket in the first innings. Pakistan set a 190-run target for the Eagles.

Namibia got off to a shaky start in the second innings. Hasan Ali rattled Michael van Lingen's stumps in the second over. Stephen Baard had a 47-run second-wicket partnership with Craig Williams. However, the required run rate soared during that partnership.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus and all-rounder David Wiese tried their best, but Namibia reached only 144 runs in their 20 overs to lose by 45 runs.

Best memes from the T20 World Cup 2021 match between Pakistan and Namibia

Fans enjoyed the first-ever T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Namibia. Here are the top memes from this T20 World Cup fixture:

Iamdepression🤡 @helloimstressed #PAKvsNAM

Hafeez when Also hafeez when

there is no we really need

pressure him Hafeez when Also hafeez whenthere is no we really needpressure him #PAKvsNAMHafeez when Also hafeez whenthere is no we really need pressure him https://t.co/2GMdLu4qDJ

HK. @HammaadKhaann Hafeez coming before Asif for slogging! 😭 Hafeez coming before Asif for slogging! 😭 https://t.co/9j1kBTj8or

SAEED AHMED @imSaeedAhmed #PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCup



Mohammad Rizwan this innings:



First 10 overs v Last 10 overs

16 (25) 63 (25) Mohammad Rizwan this innings:First 10 overs v Last 10 overs16 (25) 63 (25) #PAKvsNAM #T20WorldCupMohammad Rizwan this innings:First 10 overs v Last 10 overs 16 (25) 63 (25) https://t.co/wjPtrYmJna

Aleeeyyy. @iam_aleeraza

Meri Catch Meri Marzi

#PAKvsNAM Shaheen Shah Afridi be like:Meri Catch Meri Marzi Shaheen Shah Afridi be like: Meri Catch Meri Marzi #PAKvsNAM https://t.co/UBS5xjk1Zo

KON @mainho00n #PAKvsNAM

Rizwan in first 17 overs. Rizwan in last 3 overs Rizwan in first 17 overs. Rizwan in last 3 overs #PAKvsNAMRizwan in first 17 overs. Rizwan in last 3 overs https://t.co/PpkhfxODUq

Edited by Sai Krishna