Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 4 match rain updates live: It’s bright and sunny in Colombo ahead of must-win game

Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in match number five of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14. The game will be a must-win encounter for both sides as the winner of the contest will face India in the final on Sunday, September 17.

The Men in Blue confirmed their place in the final by getting the better of Sri Lanka by 41 runs in a low-scoring match in Colombo on Tuesday. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the Super 4 round before going down to India.

Pakistan suffered a massive 228-run loss against their arch-rivals, which has massively dented their net run rate. Thus, in the event of a no result in the match on Thursday in Colombo, Sri Lanka will progress to the final on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Like the previous Asia Cup 2023 matches, the weather is likely to affect the game on Thursday as well. However, in some positive news for fans, the conditions were bright and sunny in Colombo on the morning of the match. Some journalists and fans tweeted updates regarding the same.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan have two points from two games. While Sri Lanka have a better net run rate of -0.200, Pakistan’s net run rate is -1.892.

What is the weather forecast for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match in Colombo?

According to AccuWeather, the weather will be cloudy in the morning with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation is 89 percent and cloud cover 99 percent.

It is likely to be cloudy in the afternoon as well, with some showers and a thunderstorm. However, the probability of precipitation reduces to 65%.

While the weather forecast for evening and night in Colombo has predicted some thunderstorms, the probability of precipitation is pretty low during this phase.