Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, pitch history and ODI records

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in one of the most crucial games of the Super Fours stage in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, September 14.

The stadium has hosted three Asia Cup 2023 encounters so far and will host the summit clash as well.

Expand Tweet

However, before the action gets underway on Thursday, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Colombo.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records & stats

A view across R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo [Getty Images]

The stadium in Sri Lanka's capital city is one of the country's oldest and biggest cricket venues. The ground, which is on the eastern coast, provides sufficient assistance for slower bowlers, requiring batters to settle in before picking up the pace.

Teams batting first have won the majority of the ODIs at the venue, winning 79 times, as compared to the 55 wins recorded by the teams batting second. Even in the ongoing tournament, all three games hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium have seen results go in favor of teams batting first.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the captain winning the toss may look to bat first, post big runs on the board, and put the opposition under pressure.

Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted in Colombo:

Matches played: 144

Matches won by teams batting first: 79

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 8

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 226

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

View at R Premadasa Stadium under the lights [Getty Images]

The last game at the venue between India and Sri Lanka saw spinners rule the roost. A total of 16 wickets were garnered by the spinners on a surface that offered a great degree of turn off the deck.

However, with consistent rain hovering around in the ongoing monsoon days, pacers are also likely to cause trouble to the batters, especially under the lights.

The pitch report for the Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live a few minutes before the captains come out for the toss.

Last ODI match at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

India beat Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Finals [Getty Images]

Team India thumped hosts Sri Lanka in the last ODI game hosted by the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's 53-run knock helped the Men in Blue pile up 213 runs in their first innings. While the total was nowhere near what they would have expected to post, especially after an 80-run opening stand, India's batting line-up was derailed by a 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage.

The left-arm spinner became the youngest Sri Lankan bowler to take a five-wicket haul as he took 5/40 in his ten overs. Charith Asalanka also took four wickets, as India lost all ten wickets to spinners on the day.

Expand Tweet

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah (2/30) and Mohammed Siraj (1/17) gave India a great start in the second innings. Kuldeep Yadav (4/43) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/33) also made full use of the spinning conditions as India restricted Sri Lanka to 172/10 to win the game by 41 runs.

With the victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side confirmed their qualification for the final of the tournament.

Brief Scores: India 213/10 (Rohit Sharma 53, Dunith Wellalage 5/40) beat Sri Lanka 172/10 (Dunith Wellalage 42*, Kuldeep Yadav 4/43) by 41 runs