Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah booked in minor girl's rape case 

Pakistan's veteran spinner Yasir Shah has been named in a case for allegedly harassing a 14-year-old girl and abetting her rape. A case has been registered against the leg-spinner at Shalimar Police Station, Islamabad. The victim, in her FIR, had stated that Yasir's friend Farhan had allegedly raped her at gunpoint. She also accused him of filming the incident.

Furthermore, when she approached Yasir Shah for help, she revealed that the Pakistan cricketer made fun of her. She added that the player had threatened her with dire consequences if she registered a case against them. Here's what she alleged in the FIR:

"When I approached Yasir on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls."

It was also mentioned in the complaint that the Test cricket star promised to buy the victim a flat and offered to bear her expenses for the next 18 years, as she had informed the police regarding the incident. She further stated:

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan make videos and rape underage girls."

It was also mentioned that Yasir attempted to persuade the victim to marry his friend. The Test cricketer is yet to make a statement regarding the recent developments. The victim will allegedly undergo a medical test as part of the investigation.

A look at Yasir Shah's international career

Yasir Shah has played 46 Test matches for Pakistan over the years, picking up 235 wickets in the longer format, including 15 five-wicket hauls.

He has also featured in 25 ODIs for his national side, in which he has managed to claim 24 wickets. Yasir, however, has failed to pick up a single wicket in his 2 T20Is. His most recent outing in Pakistan colors came against the West Indies earlier this year.

