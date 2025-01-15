Palash Muchhal hails Smriti Mandhana for a record-breaking ton in IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal has lauded India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for her 10th ODI century in the third and final game of the series against Ireland in Rajkot on Wednesday, January 15. Muchhal shared an ICC post as his Instagram story to congratulate the opener.

The left-handed batter scored 135 runs off 80 balls, including seven maximums and 12 boundaries. During her innings, Mandhana also became the fastest Indian to reach triple figures (70 deliveries), breaking the previous record held by regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (87-ball ton vs South Africa in 2024).

Her innings helped the Women in Blue surpass the 400-run total for the first time in the 50-over format, posting 435/5 before registering a 304-run win to complete a 3-0 whitewash. During her knock, Mandhana also became the only fourth player to score 10 tons in the 50-over format in the women’s game.

Palash Muchhal’s latest Instagram story (see below):

Palash Muchhal's latest Instagram story for Smriti Mandhana. [Pic credits: @palash_muchhal on Instagram]

As an actor, Muchhal has featured in the film ‘Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey’ and lent his music to movies like ‘Dishkiyaon’ and ‘Bhootnath Returns.’ Some of his viral songs are ‘Tu Hi Hai Aashiqui’ and ‘Party to Banti Hai’.

“It was a near-perfect game”- Stand-in-captain Smriti Mandhana lauds Women in Blue on thumping win against Ireland

Stand-in-captain Smriti Mandhana lauded the Women in Blue for their thumping win over Ireland in the third ODI. She said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

“I was a near-perfect game. Winning the toss, going to bat, and getting 400+ was great. The way Richa and Pratika batted was great. That the bowlers finished it off in the 31st over, was superb.”

304 is the largest margin of victory for India women in ODIs. The previous was a 249-run victory against the same opposition in 2017.

Smrti Mandhana and Co. earlier won the first two ODIs against Ireland by six wickets and 116 runs, respectively. The players will next be seen in action in the upcoming 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), which starts next month.

