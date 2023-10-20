"Parampara Pratishtha Anushasan"- Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan's fielders drop multiple catches & allow Australia to score heavily 

Pakistan fielders were not up to the mark on Friday (October 20) during their 2023 World Cup match against Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the 18th match of the tournament, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first on a batting-friendly track. Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali bowled tight lines and did not let the Australian openers get off to a blazing start. However, their hard work did not get them any rewards due to poor fielding efforts from their teammates.

David Warner tried to break the shackles after a couple of dot balls in the fifth over by trying to hit a big shot against Shaheen Afridi. The ball took a top edge and went straight up in the air towards the mid-on region.

Usama Mir got under the ball comfortably but failed to take the simple catch, much to the disappointment of everyone in his team's camp. Mir could not even get his hands on the ball as it hit his chest and fell on the ground.

Warner was on just 10 when he got the lucky reprieve. He made the Pakistan team pay dearly by making the most of the opportunity as he went on to score 163 (124). Mitchell Marsh and David Warner went on a carnage and left the bowlers and fielders clueless.

The Men in Green did not help themselves as Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique also dropped catches later in the innings. Even their ground fielding was not at the desirable level.

On the back of scintillating tons from the openers, Australia notched up a massive total of 367/9 in 50 overs. Shaheen Afridi pulled things back for his side in the final overs by picking up a five-wicket haul. Haris Rauf also scalped three wickets.

Fans troll Pakistan after their dismal fielding performance against Australia in the 2023 World Cup

Fans took note of Pakistan's poor fielding efforts in the match and trolled them by sharing memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

