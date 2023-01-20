Paras Mhambrey on Shubman Gill’s rise: “We know how important he is to the team”

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey stopped short of confirming that Shubman Gill has done enough to secure his place in the playing XI. He, however, agreed that the young opener has become a key member of the team on the back of some exceptional performances.

Gill, 23, created history in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad, becoming the youngest player to smash a double hundred in ODIs. This was his second consecutive three-figure score, having hit 116 in Thiruvananthapuram ODI against Sri Lanka.

With his impressive performances, Gill vindicated the decision to pick him as an opener ahead of Ishan Kishan, despite the latter slamming an ODI double hundred in Bangladesh. At a press conference ahead of the second ODI in Raipur, Mhambrey was asked if Gill had done enough to confirm his place in the starting XI. He responded:

“Whether a player’s spot is confirmed or not, Rahul (Dravid) and Rohit (Sharma) can answer that.” He, however, added, “Within the scheme of things, the way he has performed, we know how important he is to the team. He has proved that in the last two innings.”

The ongoing series and the upcoming one against Australia will be crucial for India, keeping their 2023 ODI World Cup preparations in mind. Speaking about the forthcoming challenges, Mhambrey stated that the Men in Blue will not look to over-experiment.

At the same time, he admitted that some changes are likely moving forward, as the shortlisted players deserve opportunities to prove their worth. The 50-year-old said:

“We are not looking at any experimentation. We are not going to make too many changes, but we also have to look at other players who have been shortlisted in the setup. By this and the next series, more or less we should know about the combination (for the World Cup).”

After the ODI series against New Zealand, India take on Australia in four Tests as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

“We have an extra spinner in Shahbaz” - Paras Mhambrey on prospect of turning surface in Raipur

Traditionally, the pitch in Raipur has offered some assistance to spinners. On whether India are prepared to alter their combination to match the requirements of the surface, Mhambrey asserted:

“As a team, we have covered all aspects. We have seamers, we have an extra spinner in Shahbaz (Ahmed), so if we feel the surface is like that (aiding spin), we have that option available.”

After the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21, India and New Zealand will meet in the final game in Indore on January 24.

