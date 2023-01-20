Paras Mhambrey: “Don’t agree with observation that we don’t defend well”

Team India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has stated that he doesn’t agree with the observation that the Men in Blue are not good at defending totals. He asserted that the team has defended scores quite efficiently in a number of games.

India’s bowling came under the scanner after they conceded 337 in the first one-dayer against New Zealand in Hyderabad, defending a total of 349. The Men in Blue had reduced the Kiwis to 131/6 by the 29th over.

Michael Bracewell (140 off 78), in the company of Mitchell Santner (57 off 45), launched a brilliant counter-attack to give Team India a scare. In the end, the hosts scampered home by 12 runs in unconvincing fashion.

India and New Zealand will face-off in the second ODI in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Speaking ahead of the match, Mhambrey defended the Indian bowling attack over their inability to clean up the tail. Addressing a press conference, he commented:

“I don’t agree with the observation that we don’t defend well. We have defended scores in a lot of games. Such games will keep happening. The surface (in Hyderabad) was really good. We made 350, and were also expecting them to score.

“The good thing is we won the game and learnt a lot from it. We will look to implement the same in the upcoming match. We noticed a few things and we will definitely try to improve on it.”

Almost every time Team India’s bowlers are put under pressure, the conversation veers towards lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s absence. Admitting that the fast bowler is irreplaceable, Mhambrey added that his unavailability gives other bowlers a chance to make a mark. He elaborated:

“Bumrah is a unique bowler in the world. He is irreplaceable. Let’s accept the fact that it is very difficult to replicate the skills that he brings. But it gives us an opportunity to test other players and see how they perform under pressure. We are constantly discussing on how to improve.”

Among India’s pacers in Hyderabad, Hardik Pandya went for 70 in seven overs, Mohammed Shami for 69 in 10 and Shardul Thakur for 54 in 7.2 overs. Mohammed Siraj was the standout performer with 4/46.

“He’s very much in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned” - Mhambrey on Umran Malik

In Bumrah’s absence, young speedster Umran Malik has made a positive impact, although he is still very much a work in progress. Asked if the J&K pacer is in Team India’s World Cup plans, Mhambrey replied:

“He’s very much in the scheme of things as far as the World Cup is concerned, amongst other bowlers. We will monitor his progress in this tournament and the next series as well. Someone like him adds a lot of value to the team. We will definitely take care of that.”

23-year-old Umran has claimed 12 wickets in seven ODIs and nine scalps in six T20Is, constantly hitting the 150 kph mark.

