Kuldeep Yadav’s been unfortunate in the last few years: Paras Mhambrey

Team India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has admitted that left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has had some back luck with injuries over the last few years. He, however, asserted that he was happy to see the 28-year-old make an impressive comeback for the Indian team.

Kuldeep has been in and out of the Indian team due to injury and fitness woes over the last two years. He underwent knee surgery in 2021. The left-arm spinner was picked for the five-match T20I series against South Africa at home in June this year. However, he ended up missing the series after being hit on the hand while batting in the nets.

The ongoing Test against Bangladesh is Kuldeep’s first red-ball game for India in nearly two years. He made the comeback memorable by registering career-best Test figures of 5/40 in the first innings. Reflecting on the ups and downs in the spinner’s international career, Mhambrey said while speaking to the media:

“From his perspective, very happy to see that he’s done well for the country. He’s been unfortunate in the last few years. He has missed games due to injuries. He had a knee injury, went back had a surgery. Came into the squad, got hit in the nets. In that sense, (he’s) been very unlucky.

"Very happy to see the way he has come back and performed for us. To come up with his best figures is heartening. I am very happy for him as well.”

Mhambrey also credited the bowler for working on his weaknesses, particularly the criticism of being slower in the air, which made it easier for batters to target him. The former India pacer explained:

“It’s a lot of work that he’s put in. People were discussing the speeds at which he was bowling. People felt he was a little slower in the air. Credit to him, he’s worked on that. If you can have a chat with him, he would say that, he’s worked a little bit on the angles of the run-up that allows him to be a little quicker in the air.”

After claiming five wickets in the first innings in Chattogram, Kuldeep dismissed Litton Das in the second innings for 19.

“I don’t think it’s that difficult” - Mhambrey on players like Kuldeep featuring in all formats

During the press conference following the end of the fourth day’s play in the India-Bangladesh Test, Mhambrey was asked whether it was feasible for players like Kuldeep to play in all formats. He replied:

“I don’t think it’s that difficult. It’s just your thinking and fine-tuning you require. Nothing changes. Test cricket does allow you to bowl longer spells. In the shorter format, you have one bad spell… may be in T20, you have nothing to come back. But, on personal level I don’t think it’s (being an all-format bowler) that difficult.”

BCCI @BCCI of the first



need four more wickets on the final day



Bangladesh 272-6 at the end of day's play.



Scorecard bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST Stumps on Dayof the first #BANvIND Test! #TeamIndia need four more wickets on the final dayBangladesh 272-6 at the end of day's play.Scorecard Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #BANvIND Test!#TeamIndia need four more wickets on the final day👌👌Bangladesh 272-6 at the end of day's play.Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/BANvIND-1STTEST https://t.co/wePAqvR70y

Playing in his eighth Test, Kuldeep has also represented India in 73 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes