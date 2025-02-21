"Parchi doesn't work" - Wasim Akram makes huge statement on Pakistan's team selection after defeat in 2025 Champions Trophy opener

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has made a huge statement on the national team's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025. Akram believes 'parchi' players don't work at the highest level, claiming that the ones selected are perhaps the best.

Pakistan's performance in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener at the National Stadium in Karachi has drawn widespread criticism. New Zealand outplayed the hosts across facets to register a 60-run win and had beaten Pakistan thrice in the last three games.

Speaking alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Nikhil Chopra, the former new-ball bowler said, as quoted by Geo TV:

"If you want me to be brutally honest, I can be. In our culture, we say, 'These are our kids, don't criticise them.' But I believe these are our best players. If there was someone better, they would have been selected. People talk about 'parchi' (selection based on favouritism), but at this level, parchi doesn't work."

Babar Azam, considered the lynchpin of Pakistan's batting unit, drew plenty of backlash. Chasing 321 and opening the innings, Babar hardly took any risks in the first ten overs and was eventually dismissed for 64 off 90 deliveries.

Pakistan fined for slow over-rate after 60-run loss to New Zealand

Mohammad Rizwan. (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan and co. have landed in more trouble ahead of their massive clash against India as they have been fined five percent of their match fee for slow over-rate. Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offense; hence, no formal hearing was required.

Moreover, opening atter Fakhar Zaman will no longer play any part in the tournament due to a lower-back injury, prompting Imam-ul-Haq's recall. Their opposition India opened their campaign with a commanding six-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday in Dubai.

However, Rizwan and co. can take slight confidence from beating the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. However, the Men in Green will cease to qualify for the top four if they lose to India.

