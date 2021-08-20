“One can’t speak English, one can’t speak Hindi but they get along really well” - Parthiv Patel on Team India’s dressing room camaraderie

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel reckons that Team India’s excellent performance in recent times is a reflection of the players in the current set-up getting along really well. According to Patel, there is no state-wise division in the team and all the cricketers are working together towards a common goal.

Team India have been one of the most consistent sides in world cricket over the last couple of years. A few days back, they came from behind to defeat England in a tense Test match at Lord’s.

Speaking on the Players Lounge podcast, Patel said that Team India’s dressing room is a very happy place at the moment. He explained:

“If you look at the Indian dressing room as of now, you see Ishant Sharma roaming around with Virat Kohli. But, you also see Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, both different characters move around. Rishabh Pant goes out with Hardik Pandya, one is from west, the other is from north. There are a few guys from east I think.”

Patel added:

“If you look at Dinesh Karthik and Hardik/ Krunal Pandya, they are best of friends. One can’t speak English, one can’s speak Hindi and still they get along really well. I think why Indian team is doing really well in this era is because they gel really well together and IPL has to get credit for it as well.”

Team India showered with praise following Lord’s win

In the wake of their 151-run win over England at Lord’s, Team India have been receiving a lot of accolades from the cricketing fraternity.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, former England skipper Michael Atherton said that Team India’s Lord’s triumph proved that they would have won in Nottingham as well, but for rain. Atherton wrote:

“The ferocity of their play, their will to win, and their skill to carry them through difficult moments, should have removed any doubts about how the Nottingham Test would have finished but for rain. To all intent and purposes, India should be 2-0 up.”

Former skipper Sunil Gavaskar predicted that Team India should win the series 4-0 or 3-1. He said on Sony Sports:

"England is a two-man team. It’s just Joe Root and Jimmy Anderson. With the greatest of respect to all who are playing there, it doesn’t look like a proper Test team… That’s why I think India will win the remaining three matches of the series. I had said at the beginning of the series that India should win it 4-0 or 3-1 and I still believe that result is possible if rain doesn’t spoilsport.”

Team India will take on England in the third Test of the series from August 25 in Headingley, Leeds.

Edited by Samya Majumdar