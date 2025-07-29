Parthiv Patel picks India’s X-factor, makes massive prediction ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel picked India's X-factor player and predicted the winner of the fifth Test. The fifth game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval. England are currently 2-1 up in the series. Parthiv Patel picked one among the two all-rounders to be the X-factor for the visitors.

The former cricketer feels either Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja will be India's X-factor, given the drift that can help spinners at The Oval. Both all-rounders also scored centuries in the fourth Test, helping the visitors draw the game. Parthiv also named captain Shubman Gill as the player to watch out for and reckons his team will level the series 2-2.

"I think the player to watch out for is Shuman Gill because of the way he is performing and especially in the fourth Test, how he applied himself. I think either of Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja will be the X-factor. There is that drift and bounce at The Oval, if a spinner does well you can aim for a win. My prediction for the match is India will make it 2-2," he said on Star Sports. (9:25)

Talking about ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Parthiv Patel hopes for him to get fit and play the final Test. Before the series, it was said that Bumrah would play only three out of the five games. However, with the series on the line, the former cricketer expressed his desire to see Bumrah play.

"Unfortunately, Jasprit Bumrah's body, we have to see how is recovery happens or does not happen. There are many questions. But if the situation is like this, I would definitely want him to play. Hopefully, the support staff works hard on him and makes him fit."

The ace pacer was not quite at his best in Manchester, bowling 33 overs for just two wickets. Moreover, there was a significant drop in his pace as well.

Parthiv Patel believes India needs an attacking spinner like Kuldeep Yadav

There has been enough discussion and debate right from the start of the series around the inclusion of Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinner has warmed the bench so far, yet to play a single game.

With an uncertainty over the availability of Bumrah, Parthiv Patel believes India needs an attacking option in the form of Kuldeep. He added that the likes of Sundar and Jadeja can contain batters, but the visitors need an attacking spinner to pick 20 wickets.

"I think the bowling can be better. I am also telling this from the second Test, given the conditions here, India have to somehow find that way of bringing Kuldeep Yadav in. Your batting is in form. If you have to win you need 20 wickets. With questions on Bumrah's availability, you need an attacking spinner. Washington and Jadeja can contain but you need an attacking spinner. You have that wrist-spinner. They should think of Kuldeep in place of Shardul," he reflected. (1:26)

With Rishabh Pant being ruled out of the fifth Test due to his fractured toe, Dhurv Jurel is likely to play his first game of the series. Parthiv Patel also feels that Jurel will get the opportunity, considering the batting-friendly conditions that could be on offer at The Oval.

"You will find a batting-friendly pitch at The Oval. You can expect more bounce and can see more runs being scored. I don't think India will look at KL as a keeper and do anything different there. I think Dhruv Jurel will get an opportunity. It remains to be seen which position he plays at. But he will definitely play," he said. (3:39)

England will aim to seal the series 3-1 with a win. However, the visitors would carry momentum from the previous game, having pulled off a memorable draw to stay alive.

