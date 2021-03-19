My passion for cricket kept me going: Suryakumar Yadav on getting snubbed for India's tour of Australia

After producing a blistering knock that helped India win the 4th T20I against England by 8 runs, Suryakumar Yadav revealed that it was his passion for the game which kept him going even after being ignored by the selectors for India's 2020/21 tour of Australia.

Batting for the first time in international cricket, Suryakumar's stunning 57-run knock (31 balls) was the centrestone of India's 185/8 in the first innings. Surya's assault with the bat might have left the English bowlers reeling but Indian fans who had been waiting for a chance to see him bat for India would have been delighted by his effort.

Upon being asked during the post-match press conference about the disappointment of getting snubbed for the preceding series Down Under despite having a stellar IPL season, 'Man of the Match' Suryakumar Yadav replied that working hard was the only option he was left with.

"I've always said that the passion for the game is what has kept me going. I kept working hard, I knew I had only one option. I tried to control things which are in my control. Kept working hard, working on my skills, fitness, and whatever boxes i wanted to tick. I knew when the time is right the opportunity will come and I'll grab it with both hands."

Suryakumar smashed 480 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2020 to help the Mumbai Indians win their second title on the trot. Such was the impact of his performances that pundits and fans had expected him to be selected in shorter formats for India's tour of Australia.

But the selectors had other ideas and he was left out of the squad, before finally getting his big breakthrough in the ongoing five-match T20 series against England.

Suryakumar Yadav controversially adjudged OUT in the 4th T20I against England

Finally getting a chance to bat for India, Surya was in his element right from the word go as he hooked Jofra Archer for six off the very first ball he faced in international cricket. Suryakumar scored his runs at a strike-rate of 183.87, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav first ball six in Jofra Archer. That's one way to start! 🔥#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/f5ji2zoA44 — theshivamkapoor (@sherlony3000) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav goes for a fantastic 57 in 31 balls, the way he played just shows how brilliant he's been all this time and waited for his opportunity. A bad call by 3rd umpire, the ball was clearly grounded yet he's been given out due to soft signal. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 18, 2021

Advertisement

He did grab his opportunity with both hands and looked set to add more to his total. However, Suryakumar was unlucky to be given out on 57 after a dubious decision by the third umpire ruled him OUT, despite camera angles suggesting that Dawid Malan had not caught the ball cleanly at deep fine leg.

#suryakumar Yadav given out when it was Clearly not out....



Everyone to Umpire : pic.twitter.com/6yf7Db7SLO — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) March 18, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal left fans quite disappointed, and rightly so, given that he had the English bowling attack by the scruff of its neck.

A short clip of the controversial incident has been given below so that you can decide for yourself.