Ricky Ponting thinks Pat Commins and Nathan Lyon will cause the Indian batsmen problems on Day 3 

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has predicted that Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon will cause trouble for the Indian batsmen when they come out to bat on Day 3.

Pat Cummins consistently hit the right areas during the third session of play on Thursday. He was the most economical of the Australian bowlers and was finally rewarded with the wicket of Shubman Gill.

Ponting was full of praise for the way Pat Cummins bowled. Speaking to cricket.com.au, he said:

“It's hard to go past Cummins. His spell today was as good a fast bowling (spell) as you'll see. He was challenging every ball with just enough sideways movement and enough up and down. He and Nathan Lyon, they're the two standouts. I reckon both those guys will cause a few problems tomorrow.”

Nathan Lyon, who picked up five-wicket hauls in both the innings 12 months ago against New Zealand at this same venue, has already found success on the pitch at Sydney.

Ricky Ponting also liked what he saw from Mitchell Starc on Day Two.

“I actually liked what I saw from Starc tonight. Starc bowled quick, got good pace, good bounce," said Ponting.

The wicket has just started to play a few more tricks: Ricky Ponting

Nathan Lyon will have a crucial role to play with the pitch starting to misbehave.

Ricky Ponting pointed out that the pitch at the SCG has already started to play a few tricks. He reckons the bounce will become a bit more up and down in the days to come.

With the batting expected to be the most difficult during the fourth innings, Ponting points out that it will be crucial to restrict India to a slender lead.

“If you look at the wicket, it's just started to play a few more tricks, a little bit up and down bounce-wise. That's why I think it's really important Australia knock them over,” Ricky Ponting said.

After dismissing Australia for 338, India posted 96/2 at stumps on Day Two. The game currently hangs in the balance as the action moves into the third day of the Sydney Test.