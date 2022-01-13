“Just about everyone, if not all, will go” - Pat Cummins on Australia's tour of Pakistan

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins has asserted that most of the players are likely to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming tour. He, however, added that it would be fine if some are unwilling to travel.

The Aussies are scheduled to visit Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in March-April. If the tour goes ahead, it would be the country’s first visit to Pakistan since 1998. According to reports, the players, as well as the staff, have received a preliminary briefing about the security measures in Pakistan.

Asked for his views on what would be a historic tour, Cummins stated:

"Still a bit to work through...but at this stage it's all looking really positive. The amount of work the PCB has put into it is fantastic.”

In the event of some Australian players showing unwillingness to be part of the tour, the Test captain said:

“It's shaping up as, I think just about everyone, if not all, will go. If some players need to make a choice, it's absolutely fine that they won't be there. Still got a bit of water to go under the bridge, a bit more info to gather and get around to everyone."

Earlier, Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief Todd Greenberg had assured players that he would travel to Pakistan with the squad if the series went ahead as planned.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Greenberg revealed:

"I've made an assurance to the players that they won't go alone. If they're going to Pakistan, I'll be going with them and I think that's important. It's an opportunity to show the players that we're in this together.”

Like Cummins, Greenberg also stated that in case some players want to skip the Pakistan tour, their decision will be respected.

“We're two years in, so we've learned a lot” - Pat Cummins on bio-bubble life

The long tour of Pakistan, which is scheduled to be held from March 3 to April 5, is likely to be played in a bio-bubble with COVID-19 remaining a threat. Cummins admitted that remaining in restricted environments is tough for players even though they have been doing it for two years now.

Sharing his concerns on the situation created due to the COVID-19 menace, the Aussie Test skipper conceded:

"We're two years in, so we've learned a lot. But it also means probably some players are further along their tether. It's unprecedented times, we just have to make sure we look after each other. Conversations are happening. The selectors have been great along with the coaching staff."

Cummins will lead Australia in the fifth Ashes Test against England in Hobart, which starts on Friday. The hosts are 3-0 up heading into the last Test.

