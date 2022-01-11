“If they're going to Pakistan, I'll be going with them” - Australian Cricketers' Association chief assures players

Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) chief Todd Greenberg has assured players that he will travel to Pakistan with the national squad if the historic tour goes ahead as planned.

The Aussies are scheduled to tour Pakistan in March-April for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I. The much-awaited tour will be the team's first visit to the Asian country since 1998.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Greenberg revealed that the players will not head to Pakistan alone. He elaborated:

"I've made an assurance to the players that they won't go alone. If they're going to Pakistan, I'll be going with them and I think that's important. It's an opportunity to show the players that we're in this together.”

The ACA chief asserted that their pre-tour to Pakistan last year resulted in positive reports. He, however, added that they will continue to assess the situation since they need to assure only the players but their families as well on the safety aspect. Greenberg explained:

"The ACA accompanied Cricket Australia on a pre-tour of Pakistan late last year, and the reports were all very positive. But we'll continue to take the advice of DFAT (Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) and other government organisations, as we need to be able to satisfy not just the players, but their families, that it's safe to tour."

Last year, New Zealand and England pulled out of their respective tours of Pakistan, citing safety and mental health issues. The Kiwis have since assured of touring Pakistan twice in 2022-23. New Zealand will play two Tests and three ODIs between December 2022 and January 2023 before returning for 10 white-ball matches in April. England will also play seven T20Is and three Tests in Pakistan later this year.

“We need to respect that” - Greenberg on possibility of some Australian players pulling out

Greenberg made it clear that in case some players feel uncomfortable traveling to Pakistan and want to opt out, their decision will be respected. He told SEN Radio:

"There may be one or two players who won't be comfortable despite the best advice we give, and that's OK, we need to respect that. We have to be kind and patient with each other, and there'll be a player or two who say, 'You know what, this is not for me at this particular point in my life and career, I'm not comfortable going.' If that's the case, we need to have great respect for that."

According to reports, CA chief executive Nick Hockley could also travel to Pakistan as part of the tour.

As per the schedule, the three Tests will be played in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will also host the white-ball leg of the tour.

