Australian captain Pat Cummins registered yet another fifer as he played a crucial role in bringing their side back into the contest at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa. The right-arm speedster ended David Bedingham's defiant 45, thereby becoming the first fast-bowling captain since Bob Willis in 1982 to take a fifer at Lord's.

Cummins, who had dismissed Wiaan Mulder for a single-figure score on Day 1 of the big clash, was the best bowler for their side on day two. He picked up the only wicket of Temba Bavuma to fall in the first session as South Africa assembled some semblance of control. However, the Aussies came firing back after the lunch break, led by their captain. The Australians bundled the Proteas out for 138, reducing them from 121-5 to help their side take a 74-run lead.

Watch the below video as Bedingham nicks off to keeper Alex Carey for 45:

The only partnership of substance for South Africa was the one between Bavuma and Bedingham as it amounted to 64 off 114 deliveries. The game-changing over came after the tea break when the star bowler dismissed Kyle Verryenne and Marco Jansen in the same over.

Pat Cummins takes a six-fer and completes 300 wickets

Pat Cummins (Image Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old's six-for came by getting the better of Kagiso Rabada, who crashed one to the mid-wicket but Beau Webster took an outstanding diving catch at mid-wicket. In the process, he also joined an elite list of Australians to take 300 Test scalps.

South Africa's pace spearhead Rabada had given their side early control by taking a fifer, knocking off Australia for 212. However, the Baggy Greens had equally hit back well by reducing the Proteas to 43/4, with Mitchell Starc taking a couple of scalps. Australia are the defending champions, having clinched the coveted mace in 2023 by beating Team India at The Oval.

