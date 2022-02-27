"I feel incredibly safe, and we’ve been really well looked after by the Pakistan Cricket Board" - Pat Cummins

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins addressed reporters after landing in Pakistan, crediting the PCB for making the team feel safe. The right-arm speedster said that the current team is privileged enough to play in the country, something the previous generation wasn't.

Australia's Test contingent, led by Pat Cummins, landed in Pakistan on Sunday. Reportedly, the media wasn't allowed to cover the visitors' arrival due to security reasons. Cricket Australia have named a strong squad for their first Pakistan tour in 24 years.

Cummins revealed that a host of security escorted them straight to the team hotel, making them feel 'incredibly safe'. The 28-year old thinks all the arrangements are top-notch, enabling the team to concentrate on cricket.

He was quoted as saying in this regard by Perth Now:

"I feel incredibly safe, and we’ve been really well looked after by the Pakistan Cricket Board. There’s been lots of security upon arrival. We were straight off the plane and straight to the hotel. It’s comforting, and we’re really lucky to be surrounded by so many professionals."

"One of the factors we wanted to be really thorough on before arriving here was not only security but also biosecurity. Everyone has done a fantastic job, so we can just concentrate on cricket and really enjoy our first tour here for 24 years."

Australia's players have to quarantine for 24 hours post their arrival. However, they can start their training on Monday, provided they don't test positive for COVID-19.

"I think Pakistan has slowly had more cricket here" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins said that Pakistan have had a lot more cricket than earlier. He also added that a few Australian players, including current selector George Bailey, have played in the country.

The number one Test bowler believes Australia owe Pakistan a return tour after the latter toured Down Under. Cummins elaborated:

"We’ve got a pretty good set-up, and we’ll be confined to the hotel except for games and training. We feel lucky to get to come back here after a whole generation didn’t get the chance to play any cricket over here. I think Pakistan has slowly had more cricket here."

"George Bailey, our selector, came and played a couple of games a few years ago. The Pakistan Super League has also been hugely successful. We’re fortunate that they have come to play us in Australia, and it’s great we can return the favour."

The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan!The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. Our 18-player Test squad for the Qantas tour of Pakistan! 🔒 The Test playing contingent and staff are due to depart for Pakistan later this month while white ball players, to be announced separately, will join mid-tour for the ODI and T20I matches. https://t.co/7RM0HwKygq

Australia will look to replicate their 1998 heroics when Mark Taylor and Steve Waugh helped the tourists win both the Test and ODI series. The first of three Tests starts in Rawalpindi on March 4. The tourists will also play three ODIs and a lone T20I during the tour.

